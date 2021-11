The Company was very organized and efficient. I received an E-mail right away confirming my booking and meeting point

The town was extremely busy because of the arrival of 3-4 cruise ships.

We were divided up into groups at the meeting point and proceeded to the Old Town at a good pace. The young lady (Julia) we had as a guided was extremely knowledgeable but had a very gentle voice and not a good flag/banner to be able to follow her in the crowds. At one point(lookout)I almost lost the group and my friend did get left behind -I had to go and get her. Our guide should have given us a meeting point and time before leaving

that area.

But a good thorough tour of a good 3 hours with steps and some uphill walking.

Would highly recommend!