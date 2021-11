Mr gulati our tour guide was detail edm thorough in explaining the history n culture of all the caves. He painstakingly described all the drawings n carvings n showed us all the caves in a professional, pleasant educational manner. He's excellent in every which way making us see the incredible artistry into making these caves n temples. The driver mr hamid is wonderful in driving us to all the destinations.

This tour of the ajanta Buddhist caves (from 3rd century bc -6th century ad) still have original paint and the ellora caves of Buddhism, Hindu n Jain temples(7-13th century) had amazing carvings! These unesco heritage sites are vision to behold knowing they were chiseled by hand into the rock to become temples within the cave n each cave taking 30-150 years to make!