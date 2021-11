We hit up 4 spots: Golkonda Fort, Qutab Shahi Tombs, Chowmahalla Palace, and Charminar. He also had us have lunch at Paradise for the best of the cities biriyani (the mutton is far superior to the chicken). Finally, he took us by a few local shops towards the end in case we wanted to buy anything.



Our guide was extremely professional and well experienced (he's been doing this since 2004 and grew up in Hyderabad). He knew a lot about the history of the city as well as the specific areas we came to see. He also spoke English very well.



The one thing I'll note is that this guide is actually a freelancer and doesn't directly work for any touring company, so can't say if he's a good representation of whomever you end up with. The only reason why I put 4 stars is because of how expensive this tour is, especially considering how little the actual guide and the driver end up getting paid.