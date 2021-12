My tour was simply amazing. The driver picked me up in the airport as soon as I arrived in Delhi and was very kind and offered snacks and tips on things to do along the way. Then, upon arrival at Agra, we picked up RASHID, who was a fantastic tour guide. Not only did he explain everything about the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort, but he knew all the perfect angles for pictures and made my trip worth it by taking pictures throughout the whole trip. I would recommend this trip to everyone!