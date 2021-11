This was a good tour with a friendly tour guide. There were lots of ruins and plenty of time to look around and take pictures. We did not get as much back story on the history of Pompeii as I would have expected, but had lots of information about each room and ruin we walked through.

We were an add-on for the Pompeii portion of a larger group that had come down from Rome, so we only participated in the Pompeii aspect of the tour.