My family liked this tour and Kataya, our guide, did great job, fluent English and great knowledge about history. Only thing I can think of is that I wish I would get the itinerary and the change earlier than day before the tour. At the time of pickup, I was informed that other people (2 groups in the tour, one couple and 3 people from my family) were scheduled to go to another palace in addition to Catherin's and we could join for extra fee. She gave the option that she would call a taxi for us to drop off at our hotel if you didn't go. We agreed to go with them and paid cash since we were lucky to carry cash at that time. I would feel a little embarrassed if I didn't do it and it would be nice if we would have a time to consider at least a day before. Otherwise she was a great guide and it was very nice to avoid long line to get into the palace.