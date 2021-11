I would highly reccomend this pass to anyone visiting New Orleans and wants to cram as much as they can fit into their trip! It was super easy to buy the pass. Prior to your trip you MUST call each place on the pass you want to visit to reserve your spot in that activity. When you get to the activity, most places just asked to scan the QR code. The only place that we needed to get a physical ticket was the Creole Queen Paddlewheeler Cruise. I would highly reccomend the Sinners & Saints Tour from Hauted History Tours, The Cooking Demonstration at the New Orleans School of Cooking, and the Ultimate Swamp Adventures Tour. This pass was absolutley worth the money!