Absolutely amazing - if you get the opportunity, do it! It’s so much fun the guys who run it are brilliant too..



My only negative is that I booked it through GetYourGuide for a specific time & date around our schedule, 2pm on the 1/7/19, however, when we got there 45 mins before (like stated) to exchange our tickets the guy told us that the next available slot wasn’t until 5pm, which was quite irritating, he got us onto a boat the next day at a more convenient time, it is in the terms & conditions but so far down & so hidden, maybe it should be advertised as ‘flexible ticket’ as it says 90 days after it’s been purchased it can be used.