Hello,

We have made this tour on 8th May 2017, together with our private guide, Katerina, and I want to share some impressions. First of all, Katerina is really a wonderful person, very sociable, she provided us a lot of information, she is very helpful and kind and visiting Pecherk Lavra with her was really a delight. This site worths being accredited by Unesco, for its beauty, sumptuousness, cultural and religious heritage. I loved every minute of the tour, which was an important key of your staying in Kiev. On this opportunity, I want to thank to your company, thank to Katerina for being such a great person and thank to Kiev for its wonderfullness!!