Валентина В. проводит ещё 2 экскурсии

Охота на белый трюфель в Пьемонте- White Truffle Hunting in Piemonte

Валентина В. – Гид из Пьемонта
Приглашаю Вас на Охоту на белый трюфель.
В Пьемонте сбор трюфеля начинается с конца сентября и длится всю осень и зиму, вплоть до конца января.
Вместе с трюфалао и его верными псами мы отправимся на охоту за настоящим сокровищем Пьемонта - ароматным белым трюфелем. Мы узнаем об особенностях и секретах его сбора, а после охоты нас ждет вкусный обед в местном агритуризме (включено в стоимость экскурсии).
Дополнительно оплачивается трансфер до места Охоты - 30 евро на человека.
Дополнительно (+20 евро), по Вашему желанию, возможна прогулка 👣 по очаровательному средневековому городу Альба, где каждый год проводится международная выставка трюфеля.
I would like to invite you for the White Truffle Hunting in Piedmont.
The period for the truffle hunting begins at the end of September and lasts all fall and winter long, up until the end of January.
Together with trufolau and his devoted dogs we will start hunting for the real Piedmont treasure which is the stunning white truffle. We will learn about the specifics and all tricks of its gathering, and after the hunting will have a tasty lunch in the local agritourism house (lunch is already included into the price of the tour).
The trasfer is to be paid extra - 30 euro per person.
If requested (to be paid extra - 20 euro per person), we can visit the charming medieval city of Alba, the world's White Truffle Capital which also host the Internatioanl White Truffle Fair.
