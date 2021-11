It was a great experience. The cafe staff was friendly and attentive, couldn’t do enough for us. The exponents were fascinating! The place was spacious, right in the middle of city centre. It was a very good idea to pre-book our table, because it was such a busy time, mid season, 19.00, we had a table with a fabulous view. Diamond Menu was a good choice:all dishes on it were tasty, good size and good quality. The music was right, the atmosphere was great, out waiter was a great fun, attentive and super helpful. Shame, we didn’t Sk her name, only know she was Hungarian. Will definitely come back and recommend it to family and friends.