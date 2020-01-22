Cases 6970 +22

Deaths 97

Recovered 6213 +34

Critical 16

Active cases 660

Tests 863,050 +7931

Mortality 1.39% about 14 people per 1000 infected

In Australia there are 0.16%, 6970 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 16 people were in serious or critical condition, 97 deaths, 6213 recovered, according to the latest data, 660 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Australia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Australia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 4.9 times in Australia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 14 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Australia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Australia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Australia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 6970 +22+0.32% 97 6213 +34+1% ▼ 660-12 863,050+7931 May 11, 2020 6948 +7+0.1% 97 6179 +16+0.26% ▼ 672-9 855,119+27247 May 10, 2020 6941 +12+0.17% 97 6163 +28+0.46% ▼ 681-16 827,872+32416 May 9, 2020 6929 +15+0.22% 97 6135 +56+1% ▼ 697-41 795,456+38206 May 8, 2020 6914 +18+0.26% 97 6079 +39+1% ▼ 738-21 757,250+34701 May 7, 2020 6896 +21+0.31% 97 6040 +56+1% ▼ 759-35 722,549+33893 May 6, 2020 6875 +26+0.38% 97 +1+1% 5984 +95+2% ▼ 794-70 688,656+23900 May 5, 2020 6849 +24+0.35% 96 +1+1% 5889 +30+1% ▼ 864-7 664,756+14542 May 4, 2020 6825 +24+0.35% 95 5859 +42+1% ▼ 871-18 650,214+17107 May 3, 2020 6801 +20+0.29% 95 +2+2% 5817 +28+0.48% ▼ 889-10 633,107+21524 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Australia by days