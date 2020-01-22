Cases 219,814

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Italy The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Italy, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.2 times in Italy ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 140 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 64 people on average die in Italy

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Italy from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Italy by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 219,814 30,739 106,587 — 82,488 2,606,652 May 11, 2020 219,814 +744+0.34% 30,739 +179+1% 106,587 +1401+1% ▼ 82,488-836 2,606,652+40740 May 10, 2020 219,070 +802+0.37% 30,560 +165+1% 105,186 +2155+2% ▼ 83,324-1518 2,565,912+51678 May 9, 2020 218,268 +1083+0.5% 30,395 +194+1% 103,031 +4008+4% ▼ 84,842-3119 2,514,234+69171 May 8, 2020 217,185 +1327+1% 30,201 +243+1% 99,023 +2747+3% ▼ 87,961-1663 2,445,063+63775 May 7, 2020 215,858 +1401+1% 29,958 +274+1% 96,276 +3031+3% ▼ 89,624-1904 2,381,288+70359 May 6, 2020 214,457 +1444+1% 29,684 +369+1% 93,245 +8014+9% ▼ 91,528-6939 2,310,929+64263 May 5, 2020 213,013 +1075+1% 29,315 +236+1% 85,231 +2352+3% ▼ 98,467-1513 2,246,666+55263 May 4, 2020 211,938 +1221+1% 29,079 +195+1% 82,879 +1225+2% ▼ 99,980-199 2,191,403+37631 May 3, 2020 210,717 +1389+1% 28,884 +174+1% 81,654 +1740+2% ▼ 100,179-525 2,153,772+44935 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

