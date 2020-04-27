🇷🇺🇬🇧

Worldwide coronavirus infection statistics – all cases, deaths and recovered

We are a GoodTAM Travel Site. 2020 brought us the coronavirus infection COVID-19. Since March 11, a pandemic has been declared in the world and humanity has become self-isolating. The borders of most countries are closed. We try to collect all the information on the coronavirus and share it with you. Waiting for victory over viruses.

How many people were infected in all countries on April 27, 2020

The table shows the changes and data for 27 апреля 2020 compared to the previous day when the information was received.

CountryCasesDeathsMortalityRecoveredActive casesUpdate
World		3 013 803+20541+1%207 894+979+0.47%6.9%888 339+10928+1%1,917,570+863428 524 827+54890327.04.2020 15:45
Europe1 289 673+12865+1%122 626+741+1%9.51%443 206+7012+2%723,841+511227.04.2020 15:45
North America1 065 973+1370+0.13%60 014+59+0.1%5.63%147 312+1266+1%858,647+4527.04.2020 12:01
1
United States		987 322+162+0.02%55 415+20%5.61%118 781813,126+1605 470 555+9127.04.2020 06:01
Asia478 088+5821+1%17 401+158+1%3.64%230 559+2476+1%230,128+318727.04.2020 15:45
2
Spain		229 422+2793+1%23 521+331+1%10.25%120 832+3105+3%85,069-6431 345 560+14601227.04.2020 15:45
3
Italy		197 67526 64413.48%64 928106,1031 757 65927.04.2020 05:01
4
France		162 10022 85614.1%44 90394,341463 66227.04.2020 05:01
5
Germany		157 946+176+0.11%5984+8+0.13%3.79%114 500+2500+2%37,462-23322 072 66927.04.2020 15:00
6
United Kingdom		152 84020 73213.56%132,108669 85027.04.2020 05:01
South America138 255+335+0.24%6309+20+0.32%4.56%49 664+11+0.02%82,282+30427.04.2020 05:01
7
Turkey		110 13028052.55%29 14078,185898 74227.04.2020 05:01
8
Iran		91 472+991+1%5806+96+2%6.35%70 933+1276+2%14,733-381432 329+1101627.04.2020 14:00
9
Russia		87 147+6198+8%794+47+6%0.91%7346+579+9%79,007+55723 019 434+14173527.04.2020 11:00
10
China		82 830+30%4633+1+0.02%5.59%77 474+80+0.1%723-7827.04.2020 05:01
11
Brazil		63 100+241+0.38%4286+15+0.35%6.79%30 15228,662+226291 92227.04.2020 05:01
12
Canada		46 89525605.46%17 32127,014707 508+1584527.04.2020 05:01
13
Belgium		46 687+553+1%7207+113+2%15.44%10 878+93+1%28,602+347214 042+2497527.04.2020 14:30
14
Netherlands		38 245+400+1%4518+43+1%11.81%33,727+357193 95027.04.2020 15:15
Africa32 803+146+0.45%14274.35%10 115+97+1%21,261+4927.04.2020 15:45
15
Switzerland		29 164+103+0.35%1640+30+2%5.62%21 8005724+73245 30027.04.2020 15:15
16
India		27 977+87+0.31%884+3+0.34%3.16%652320,570+84665 819+4051027.04.2020 07:31
17
Peru		27 5177282.65%808818,701232 74727.04.2020 05:01
18
Portugal		24 027+163+1%928+25+3%3.86%1357+28+2%21,742+110330 51227.04.2020 15:31
19
Ecuador		22 7195762.54%136620,77756 51327.04.2020 05:01
20
Ireland		19 26210875.64%92338942127 31927.04.2020 05:01
21
Sweden		18 926+286+2%2274+80+4%12.02%100515,647+20694 50027.04.2020 15:15
22
Saudi Arabia		18 811+1289+7%144+5+4%0.77%2531+174+7%16,136+1110200 00027.04.2020 15:45
23
Israel		15 466+23+0.15%202+1+0.5%1.31%6796+65+1%8468-43302 69127.04.2020 10:01
24
Austria		15 274+49+0.32%549+7+1%3.59%12 362+80+1%2363-38232 537+490627.04.2020 12:01
25
Mexico		14 677+835+6%1351+46+4%9.2%8354+1205+17%4972-41667 635+213527.04.2020 05:01
26
Singapore		14 423+799+6%120.08%106013,351+799121 77427.04.2020 10:31
27
Japan		13 4413722.77%180911,260149 074+162027.04.2020 05:01
28
Chile		13 3311891.42%70246118155 97527.04.2020 05:01
29
Pakistan		13 3282812.11%3029+93+3%10,018-93150 756+639127.04.2020 06:01
30
Poland		11 761+144+1%539+4+1%4.58%2466+201+9%8756-61297 859+722627.04.2020 15:31
31
Romania		11 339+303+3%631+12+2%5.56%3141+87+3%7567+204143 834+731627.04.2020 13:15
32
Belarus		11 289+826+8%75+3+4%0.66%1740+45+3%9474+778153 845+632027.04.2020 13:15
33
Qatar		11 244+957+9%100.09%1066+54+5%10,168+90385 709+342027.04.2020 13:45
34
South Korea		10 738+10+0.09%243+1+0.41%2.26%8764+47+1%1731-38601 660+337527.04.2020 05:01
35
United Arab Emirates		10 349760.73%197882951 057 326+3500027.04.2020 05:01
36
Indonesia		9096+214+2%765+22+3%8.41%1151+44+4%7180+14875 157+305827.04.2020 12:16
37
Ukraine		9009+392+5%220+11+5%2.44%864+24+3%7925+35793 519+414627.04.2020 09:30
38
Denmark		8698+123+1%4224.85%58052471+123155 810+889527.04.2020 11:16
Australia/Oceania8290+4+0.05%102+1+1%1.23%6838+66+1%1350-6327.04.2020 10:46
39
Serbia		80421561.94%1182670464 30327.04.2020 05:01
40
Philippines		7777+198+3%511+10+2%6.57%932+70+8%6334+11889 889+510027.04.2020 15:45
41
Norway		7527202+1+0.5%2.68%327293-1155 12527.04.2020 11:45
42
Czech Republic		7408+4+0.05%221+1+0.45%2.98%2600+55+2%4587-52218 474+335827.04.2020 12:30
43
Australia		6720+4+0.06%831.24%5586+26+0.47%1051-22517 063+608927.04.2020 10:46
44
Dominican Republic		61352784.53%910494722 49827.04.2020 05:01
45
Bangladesh		5913+497+9%152+7+5%2.57%131+9+7%5630+48150 401+381227.04.2020 11:45
46
Malaysia		5820+40+1%99+1+1%1.7%3957+95+2%1764-56138 898+740727.04.2020 13:45
47
Panama		5779+241+4%165+6+4%2.86%369+31+9%5245+20426 642+124227.04.2020 06:45
48
Colombia		53792444.54%1133400287 199+912127.04.2020 05:01
49
Finland		4695+119+3%1904.05%25002005+11982 437+213727.04.2020 13:23
50
South Africa		4546871.91%14732986168 64327.04.2020 05:01
51
Egypt		45343176.99%1176304190 00027.04.2020 05:01
52
Morocco		4115+50+1%1613.91%669+76+13%3285-2628 416+101727.04.2020 13:15
53
Argentina		38921924.93%1107259349 90527.04.2020 05:01
54
Luxembourg		3723882.36%310453139 00327.04.2020 05:01
55
Moldova		3408101+5+5%2.96%925+30+3%2382-3511 76327.04.2020 12:46
56
Algeria		338242512.57%15081449650027.04.2020 05:01
57
Kuwait		3288+213+7%22+2+10%0.67%1012+206+26%2254+527.04.2020 14:30
58
Thailand		2931+9+0.31%52+1+2%1.77%2609+15+1%270-7178 083+3549427.04.2020 05:01
59
Kazakhstan		2835+118+4%250.88%720+38+6%2090+80205 560+926227.04.2020 15:45
60
Bahrain		264780.3%11891450114 11027.04.2020 05:01
61
Hungary		2583+83+3%280+8+3%10.84%498+13+3%1805+6265 625+212027.04.2020 08:15
62
Greece		25171345.32%577180664 60827.04.2020 05:01
63
Oman		2049+51+3%100.49%364+31+9%1675+2027.04.2020 10:46
64
Croatia		2039+9+0.44%59+4+7%2.89%1166+63+6%814-5832 817+119527.04.2020 15:15
65
Uzbekistan		1887+18+1%80.42%880+91+12%999-73242 53627.04.2020 15:00
66
Iraq		1820874.78%126347071 47127.04.2020 05:01
67
Armenia		1808+62+4%29+1+4%1.6%848+15+2%931+4618 547+61627.04.2020 11:00
68
Iceland		1792100.56%160817446 35227.04.2020 05:01
69
Afghanistan		1703+172+11%57+7+14%3.35%220+13+6%1426+1528694+60427.04.2020 12:01
70
Estonia		1647+4+0.24%50+1+2%3.04%2331364+348 406+47327.04.2020 12:16
71
Azerbaijan		1645211.28%1139485120 47927.04.2020 05:01
72
Cameroon		1621563.45%78677927.04.2020 05:01
73
Bosnia and Herzegovina		1565+49+3%60+1+2%3.83%659+35+6%846+1326 822+99227.04.2020 14:46
74
Ghana		1550110.71%1551384100 62227.04.2020 05:01
75
New Zealand		146919+1+6%1.29%1180+38+3%270-39123 920+293927.04.2020 05:01
76
Lithuania		1449+11+1%412.83%474+7+1%934+4106 775+228727.04.2020 07:45
77
Slovenia		1402+6+0.43%83+1+1%5.92%2211098+549 607+63427.04.2020 12:01
78
Macedonia		1399+13+1%65+4+7%4.65%553+53+11%781-4415 12027.04.2020 15:45
79
Slovakia		1381+2+0.15%181.3%403+9+2%960-774 099+317127.04.2020 10:46
80
Cuba		1369543.94%50181439 82827.04.2020 05:01
81
Bulgaria		1348+48+4%564.15%206+1+0.49%1086+4727 00027.04.2020 13:45
82
Nigeria		1273403.14%23999410 918+85727.04.2020 05:01
83
Ivory Coast		1150141.22%46866827.04.2020 05:01
84
Hong Kong		103840.39%787+15+2%247-15145 64027.04.2020 13:00
85
Djibouti		102320.2%41161011 74127.04.2020 05:01
86
Guinea		99670.7%20878127.04.2020 05:01
87
Bolivia		950+84+10%50+4+9%5.26%80+6+8%820+745791+79627.04.2020 06:01
88
Tunisia		949384%21669520 818+41027.04.2020 05:01
89
Latvia		818+6+1%13+1+8%1.59%267538+549 235+156427.04.2020 10:31
90
Cyprus		817141.71%14865543 54227.04.2020 05:01
91
Andorra		738405.42%344354167327.04.2020 05:01
92
Senegal		736+65+10%91.22%284+1+0.35%443+6446627.04.2020 15:45
93
Albania		726283.86%410288727927.04.2020 05:01
94
Lebanon		710+3+0.42%243.38%145541+329 367+154027.04.2020 13:45
95
Niger		696294.17%350317501327.04.2020 05:01
96
Kyrgyzstan		695+13+2%81.15%395+25+7%292-1245 62727.04.2020 08:00
97
Costa Rica		69560.86%26442512 46727.04.2020 05:01
98
Honduras		661+34+5%61+2+3%9.23%79+14+22%521+183643+18627.04.2020 07:45
99
Burkina Faso		632426.65%45313727.04.2020 05:01
100
Uruguay		606+10+2%15+1+7%2.48%375+5+1%216+417 063+56727.04.2020 05:01
101
Sri Lanka		567+44+8%71.23%126+6+5%434+3815 240+139027.04.2020 14:30
102
San Marino		538417.62%64433207427.04.2020 05:01
103
Guernsey		525356.67%332158534227.04.2020 05:01
104
Guatemala		500+27+6%15+2+15%3%49+4+9%436+21720027.04.2020 05:15
105
Georgia		496+10+2%61.21%149341+1011 504+180527.04.2020 09:46
106
Democratic Republic of the Congo		459+17+4%286.1%50381+1727.04.2020 05:01
107
Malta		450+2+0.45%40.89%286+4+1%160-229 456+147527.04.2020 13:45
108
Jordan		44771.57%33710363 73727.04.2020 05:01
109
Somalia		436235.28%1040327.04.2020 05:01
110
Taiwan		42961.4%290+9+3%133-960 956+49727.04.2020 09:30
111
Réunion		41730011727.04.2020 05:01
112
Mayotte		40141%144253250027.04.2020 05:01
113
Mali		389235.91%112254217227.04.2020 05:01
114
Kenya		363+8+2%143.86%114+8+8%23517 99227.04.2020 14:00
115
Jamaica		350+45+15%72%28315+453262+39427.04.2020 08:15
116
Palestine		34220.58%8325727 00027.04.2020 05:01
117
Mauritius		33292.71%2992414 44527.04.2020 05:01
118
Venezuela		325103.08%137178423 59227.04.2020 05:01
119
El Salvador		323+25+8%82.48%89+6+7%226+1920 109+142327.04.2020 09:46
120
Montenegro		32172.18%153161508527.04.2020 05:01
121
Isle of Man		308185.84%24743285427.04.2020 05:01
122
Tanzania		299103.34%4824127.04.2020 05:01
123
Vietnam		27022545212 96527.04.2020 05:01
124
Equatorial Guinea		25810.39%824985427.04.2020 05:01
125
Sudan		237218.86%2019627.04.2020 05:01
126
Paraguay		22893.95%85134763027.04.2020 05:01
127
Maldives		21417197529627.04.2020 05:01
128
Republic of the Congo		20063%1917527.04.2020 05:01
129
Rwanda		1919299695927.04.2020 05:01
130
Faroe Islands		1871789658827.04.2020 05:01
131
Gabon		17631.7%3014357227.04.2020 05:01
132
Martinique		175148%778427.04.2020 05:01
133
Guadeloupe		149128.05%825527.04.2020 05:01
134
Myanmar		14653.42%10131667827.04.2020 05:01
135
Gibraltar		141131102198+2427.04.2020 05:01
136
Brunei		13810.72%124+1+1%13-113 149+16827.04.2020 11:00
137
Liberia		124129.68%258727.04.2020 05:01
138
Madagascar		1247153235727.04.2020 05:01
139
Ethiopia		124+1+1%32.42%50+9+22%71-814 588+94327.04.2020 13:00
140
Cambodia		122119+2+2%3-211 576+580827.04.2020 06:01
141
Trinidad and Tobago		116+1+1%86.9%58+4+7%50-31525+1127.04.2020 05:45
142
French Guiana		11110.9%872327.04.2020 05:01
143
Bermuda		1096+1+20%5.5%3964-11546+37327.04.2020 05:45
144
Cape Verde		109+3+3%10.92%1107+379127.04.2020 15:45
145
Aruba		10022%7325162227.04.2020 05:01
146
Togo		9866.12%6230595127.04.2020 05:01
147
Monaco		9444.26%424827.04.2020 05:01
148
Sierra Leone		9344.3%107927.04.2020 05:01
149
Zambia		8833.41%4243258627.04.2020 05:01
150
Liechtenstein		8211.22%552690027.04.2020 05:01
151
Bahamas		801113.75%224727.04.2020 05:01
152
Uganda		79463322 318+198927.04.2020 14:46
153
Barbados		7967.59%39341663+16127.04.2020 05:01
154
Mozambique		761264164427.04.2020 05:01
155
Haiti		7468.11%761769+5027.04.2020 05:01
156
Guyana		74810.81%125444227.04.2020 05:01
157
Sint Maarten		741317.57%332826627.04.2020 05:01
158
Cayman Islands		7011.43%86194027.04.2020 05:01
159
Benin		6411.56%333027.04.2020 05:01
160
Libya		6123.28%1841162327.04.2020 05:01
161
Swaziland		5911.69%104871427.04.2020 05:01
162
French Polynesia		5743+2+5%14-22266+19727.04.2020 09:46
163
Guinea-Bissau		5311.89%349150027.04.2020 05:01
164
Nepal		52163651 36727.04.2020 05:01
165
Chad		46153127.04.2020 05:01
166
Macau		4532+1+3%13-127.04.2020 13:45
167
Syria		4336.98%142627.04.2020 05:01
168
Eritrea		39132627.04.2020 05:01
169
Saint Martin		3837.89%241127.04.2020 05:01
170
Mongolia		3810+1+11%28-1729227.04.2020 07:01
171
Malawi		36+2+6%38.33%429+261727.04.2020 15:31
172
Zimbabwe		31412.9%5+3+150%22-36395+32827.04.2020 09:30
173
Angola		2627.69%61827.04.2020 05:01
174
Antigua and Barbuda		24312.5%111011327.04.2020 05:01
175
East Timor		2422232227.04.2020 05:01
176
Botswana		2214.55%21502327.04.2020 05:01
177
Central African Republic		1910927.04.2020 05:01
178
Laos		197121796+6127.04.2020 11:05
179
New Caledonia		18171395227.04.2020 05:01
180
Grenada		1871117527.04.2020 05:01
181
Belize		18211.11%51181627.04.2020 05:01
182
Fiji		181261007+10727.04.2020 05:01
183
Curaçao		1616.25%11430427.04.2020 05:01
184
Dominica		1613338327.04.2020 05:01
185
Namibia		1688704+2927.04.2020 11:16
186
Saint Lucia		1515044627.04.2020 05:01
187
Saint Kitts and Nevis		1521326027.04.2020 05:01
188
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines		145910827.04.2020 05:01
189
Nicaragua		13323.08%7327.04.2020 05:01
190
Falkland Islands		1311235327.04.2020 05:01
191
Montserrat		1119.09%283627.04.2020 05:01
192
Burundi		1119.09%4628427.04.2020 05:01
193
Turks and Caicos Islands		1119.09%468327.04.2020 05:01
194
Greenland		11110120027.04.2020 05:01
195
Seychelles		116527.04.2020 05:01
196
Suriname		10110%7240427.04.2020 05:01
197
Gambia		10110%8140127.04.2020 05:01
198
Vatican City		92727.04.2020 05:01
199
Papua New Guinea		8860427.04.2020 05:01
200
Bhutan		7439829+3827.04.2020 09:30
201
Mauritania		7114.29%60103227.04.2020 05:01
202
Western Sahara		65127.04.2020 05:01
203
British Virgin Islands		6116.67%3227.04.2020 05:01
204
Saint Barthélemy		66027.04.2020 05:01
205
South Sudan		6627.04.2020 05:01
206
Caribbean Netherlands		5511027.04.2020 05:01
207
São Tomé and Príncipe		441927.04.2020 05:01
208
Anguilla		33+2+200%0-227.04.2020 12:01
209
Yemen		11012027.04.2020 05:01
210
Saint Pierre and Miquelon		1127.04.2020 05:01

"0" or "-" may mean that no data

