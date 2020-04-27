Worldwide coronavirus infection statistics – all cases, deaths and recovered
How many people were infected in all countries on April 27, 2020
The table shows the changes and data for 27 апреля 2020 compared to the previous day when the information was received.
|№
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Mortality
|Recovered
|Active cases
|Update
|–
|World
|3 013 803+20541+1%
|207 894+979+0.47%
|6.9%
|888 339+10928+1%
|▲1,917,570+8634
|28 524 827+548903
|27.04.2020 15:45
|–
|Europe
|1 289 673+12865+1%
|122 626+741+1%
|9.51%
|443 206+7012+2%
|▲723,841+5112
|—
|27.04.2020 15:45
|–
|North America
|1 065 973+1370+0.13%
|60 014+59+0.1%
|5.63%
|147 312+1266+1%
|▲858,647+45
|—
|27.04.2020 12:01
|1
|United States
|987 322+162+0.02%
|55 415+20%
|5.61%
|118 781
|▲813,126+160
|5 470 555+91
|27.04.2020 06:01
|–
|Asia
|478 088+5821+1%
|17 401+158+1%
|3.64%
|230 559+2476+1%
|▲230,128+3187
|—
|27.04.2020 15:45
|2
|Spain
|229 422+2793+1%
|23 521+331+1%
|10.25%
|120 832+3105+3%
|▼85,069-643
|1 345 560+146012
|27.04.2020 15:45
|3
|Italy
|197 675
|26 644
|13.48%
|64 928
|—106,103
|1 757 659
|27.04.2020 05:01
|4
|France
|162 100
|22 856
|14.1%
|44 903
|—94,341
|463 662
|27.04.2020 05:01
|5
|Germany
|157 946+176+0.11%
|5984+8+0.13%
|3.79%
|114 500+2500+2%
|▼37,462-2332
|2 072 669
|27.04.2020 15:00
|6
|United Kingdom
|152 840
|20 732
|13.56%
|—
|—132,108
|669 850
|27.04.2020 05:01
|–
|South America
|138 255+335+0.24%
|6309+20+0.32%
|4.56%
|49 664+11+0.02%
|▲82,282+304
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|7
|Turkey
|110 130
|2805
|2.55%
|29 140
|—78,185
|898 742
|27.04.2020 05:01
|8
|Iran
|91 472+991+1%
|5806+96+2%
|6.35%
|70 933+1276+2%
|▼14,733-381
|432 329+11016
|27.04.2020 14:00
|9
|Russia
|87 147+6198+8%
|794+47+6%
|0.91%
|7346+579+9%
|▲79,007+5572
|3 019 434+141735
|27.04.2020 11:00
|10
|China
|82 830+30%
|4633+1+0.02%
|5.59%
|77 474+80+0.1%
|▼723-78
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|11
|Brazil
|63 100+241+0.38%
|4286+15+0.35%
|6.79%
|30 152
|▲28,662+226
|291 922
|27.04.2020 05:01
|12
|Canada
|46 895
|2560
|5.46%
|17 321
|—27,014
|707 508+15845
|27.04.2020 05:01
|13
|Belgium
|46 687+553+1%
|7207+113+2%
|15.44%
|10 878+93+1%
|▲28,602+347
|214 042+24975
|27.04.2020 14:30
|14
|Netherlands
|38 245+400+1%
|4518+43+1%
|11.81%
|—
|▲33,727+357
|193 950
|27.04.2020 15:15
|–
|Africa
|32 803+146+0.45%
|1427
|4.35%
|10 115+97+1%
|▲21,261+49
|—
|27.04.2020 15:45
|15
|Switzerland
|29 164+103+0.35%
|1640+30+2%
|5.62%
|21 800
|▲5724+73
|245 300
|27.04.2020 15:15
|16
|India
|27 977+87+0.31%
|884+3+0.34%
|3.16%
|6523
|▲20,570+84
|665 819+40510
|27.04.2020 07:31
|17
|Peru
|27 517
|728
|2.65%
|8088
|—18,701
|232 747
|27.04.2020 05:01
|18
|Portugal
|24 027+163+1%
|928+25+3%
|3.86%
|1357+28+2%
|▲21,742+110
|330 512
|27.04.2020 15:31
|19
|Ecuador
|22 719
|576
|2.54%
|1366
|—20,777
|56 513
|27.04.2020 05:01
|20
|Ireland
|19 262
|1087
|5.64%
|9233
|—8942
|127 319
|27.04.2020 05:01
|21
|Sweden
|18 926+286+2%
|2274+80+4%
|12.02%
|1005
|▲15,647+206
|94 500
|27.04.2020 15:15
|22
|Saudi Arabia
|18 811+1289+7%
|144+5+4%
|0.77%
|2531+174+7%
|▲16,136+1110
|200 000
|27.04.2020 15:45
|23
|Israel
|15 466+23+0.15%
|202+1+0.5%
|1.31%
|6796+65+1%
|▼8468-43
|302 691
|27.04.2020 10:01
|24
|Austria
|15 274+49+0.32%
|549+7+1%
|3.59%
|12 362+80+1%
|▼2363-38
|232 537+4906
|27.04.2020 12:01
|25
|Mexico
|14 677+835+6%
|1351+46+4%
|9.2%
|8354+1205+17%
|▼4972-416
|67 635+2135
|27.04.2020 05:01
|26
|Singapore
|14 423+799+6%
|12
|0.08%
|1060
|▲13,351+799
|121 774
|27.04.2020 10:31
|27
|Japan
|13 441
|372
|2.77%
|1809
|—11,260
|149 074+1620
|27.04.2020 05:01
|28
|Chile
|13 331
|189
|1.42%
|7024
|—6118
|155 975
|27.04.2020 05:01
|29
|Pakistan
|13 328
|281
|2.11%
|3029+93+3%
|▼10,018-93
|150 756+6391
|27.04.2020 06:01
|30
|Poland
|11 761+144+1%
|539+4+1%
|4.58%
|2466+201+9%
|▼8756-61
|297 859+7226
|27.04.2020 15:31
|31
|Romania
|11 339+303+3%
|631+12+2%
|5.56%
|3141+87+3%
|▲7567+204
|143 834+7316
|27.04.2020 13:15
|32
|Belarus
|11 289+826+8%
|75+3+4%
|0.66%
|1740+45+3%
|▲9474+778
|153 845+6320
|27.04.2020 13:15
|33
|Qatar
|11 244+957+9%
|10
|0.09%
|1066+54+5%
|▲10,168+903
|85 709+3420
|27.04.2020 13:45
|34
|South Korea
|10 738+10+0.09%
|243+1+0.41%
|2.26%
|8764+47+1%
|▼1731-38
|601 660+3375
|27.04.2020 05:01
|35
|United Arab Emirates
|10 349
|76
|0.73%
|1978
|—8295
|1 057 326+35000
|27.04.2020 05:01
|36
|Indonesia
|9096+214+2%
|765+22+3%
|8.41%
|1151+44+4%
|▲7180+148
|75 157+3058
|27.04.2020 12:16
|37
|Ukraine
|9009+392+5%
|220+11+5%
|2.44%
|864+24+3%
|▲7925+357
|93 519+4146
|27.04.2020 09:30
|38
|Denmark
|8698+123+1%
|422
|4.85%
|5805
|▲2471+123
|155 810+8895
|27.04.2020 11:16
|–
|Australia/Oceania
|8290+4+0.05%
|102+1+1%
|1.23%
|6838+66+1%
|▼1350-63
|—
|27.04.2020 10:46
|39
|Serbia
|8042
|156
|1.94%
|1182
|—6704
|64 303
|27.04.2020 05:01
|40
|Philippines
|7777+198+3%
|511+10+2%
|6.57%
|932+70+8%
|▲6334+118
|89 889+5100
|27.04.2020 15:45
|41
|Norway
|7527
|202+1+0.5%
|2.68%
|32
|▼7293-1
|155 125
|27.04.2020 11:45
|42
|Czech Republic
|7408+4+0.05%
|221+1+0.45%
|2.98%
|2600+55+2%
|▼4587-52
|218 474+3358
|27.04.2020 12:30
|43
|Australia
|6720+4+0.06%
|83
|1.24%
|5586+26+0.47%
|▼1051-22
|517 063+6089
|27.04.2020 10:46
|44
|Dominican Republic
|6135
|278
|4.53%
|910
|—4947
|22 498
|27.04.2020 05:01
|45
|Bangladesh
|5913+497+9%
|152+7+5%
|2.57%
|131+9+7%
|▲5630+481
|50 401+3812
|27.04.2020 11:45
|46
|Malaysia
|5820+40+1%
|99+1+1%
|1.7%
|3957+95+2%
|▼1764-56
|138 898+7407
|27.04.2020 13:45
|47
|Panama
|5779+241+4%
|165+6+4%
|2.86%
|369+31+9%
|▲5245+204
|26 642+1242
|27.04.2020 06:45
|48
|Colombia
|5379
|244
|4.54%
|1133
|—4002
|87 199+9121
|27.04.2020 05:01
|49
|Finland
|4695+119+3%
|190
|4.05%
|2500
|▲2005+119
|82 437+2137
|27.04.2020 13:23
|50
|South Africa
|4546
|87
|1.91%
|1473
|—2986
|168 643
|27.04.2020 05:01
|51
|Egypt
|4534
|317
|6.99%
|1176
|—3041
|90 000
|27.04.2020 05:01
|52
|Morocco
|4115+50+1%
|161
|3.91%
|669+76+13%
|▼3285-26
|28 416+1017
|27.04.2020 13:15
|53
|Argentina
|3892
|192
|4.93%
|1107
|—2593
|49 905
|27.04.2020 05:01
|54
|Luxembourg
|3723
|88
|2.36%
|3104
|—531
|39 003
|27.04.2020 05:01
|55
|Moldova
|3408
|101+5+5%
|2.96%
|925+30+3%
|▼2382-35
|11 763
|27.04.2020 12:46
|56
|Algeria
|3382
|425
|12.57%
|1508
|—1449
|6500
|27.04.2020 05:01
|57
|Kuwait
|3288+213+7%
|22+2+10%
|0.67%
|1012+206+26%
|▲2254+5
|—
|27.04.2020 14:30
|58
|Thailand
|2931+9+0.31%
|52+1+2%
|1.77%
|2609+15+1%
|▼270-7
|178 083+35494
|27.04.2020 05:01
|59
|Kazakhstan
|2835+118+4%
|25
|0.88%
|720+38+6%
|▲2090+80
|205 560+9262
|27.04.2020 15:45
|60
|Bahrain
|2647
|8
|0.3%
|1189
|—1450
|114 110
|27.04.2020 05:01
|61
|Hungary
|2583+83+3%
|280+8+3%
|10.84%
|498+13+3%
|▲1805+62
|65 625+2120
|27.04.2020 08:15
|62
|Greece
|2517
|134
|5.32%
|577
|—1806
|64 608
|27.04.2020 05:01
|63
|Oman
|2049+51+3%
|10
|0.49%
|364+31+9%
|▲1675+20
|—
|27.04.2020 10:46
|64
|Croatia
|2039+9+0.44%
|59+4+7%
|2.89%
|1166+63+6%
|▼814-58
|32 817+1195
|27.04.2020 15:15
|65
|Uzbekistan
|1887+18+1%
|8
|0.42%
|880+91+12%
|▼999-73
|242 536
|27.04.2020 15:00
|66
|Iraq
|1820
|87
|4.78%
|1263
|—470
|71 471
|27.04.2020 05:01
|67
|Armenia
|1808+62+4%
|29+1+4%
|1.6%
|848+15+2%
|▲931+46
|18 547+616
|27.04.2020 11:00
|68
|Iceland
|1792
|10
|0.56%
|1608
|—174
|46 352
|27.04.2020 05:01
|69
|Afghanistan
|1703+172+11%
|57+7+14%
|3.35%
|220+13+6%
|▲1426+152
|8694+604
|27.04.2020 12:01
|70
|Estonia
|1647+4+0.24%
|50+1+2%
|3.04%
|233
|▲1364+3
|48 406+473
|27.04.2020 12:16
|71
|Azerbaijan
|1645
|21
|1.28%
|1139
|—485
|120 479
|27.04.2020 05:01
|72
|Cameroon
|1621
|56
|3.45%
|786
|—779
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|73
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1565+49+3%
|60+1+2%
|3.83%
|659+35+6%
|▲846+13
|26 822+992
|27.04.2020 14:46
|74
|Ghana
|1550
|11
|0.71%
|155
|—1384
|100 622
|27.04.2020 05:01
|75
|New Zealand
|1469
|19+1+6%
|1.29%
|1180+38+3%
|▼270-39
|123 920+2939
|27.04.2020 05:01
|76
|Lithuania
|1449+11+1%
|41
|2.83%
|474+7+1%
|▲934+4
|106 775+2287
|27.04.2020 07:45
|77
|Slovenia
|1402+6+0.43%
|83+1+1%
|5.92%
|221
|▲1098+5
|49 607+634
|27.04.2020 12:01
|78
|Macedonia
|1399+13+1%
|65+4+7%
|4.65%
|553+53+11%
|▼781-44
|15 120
|27.04.2020 15:45
|79
|Slovakia
|1381+2+0.15%
|18
|1.3%
|403+9+2%
|▼960-7
|74 099+3171
|27.04.2020 10:46
|80
|Cuba
|1369
|54
|3.94%
|501
|—814
|39 828
|27.04.2020 05:01
|81
|Bulgaria
|1348+48+4%
|56
|4.15%
|206+1+0.49%
|▲1086+47
|27 000
|27.04.2020 13:45
|82
|Nigeria
|1273
|40
|3.14%
|239
|—994
|10 918+857
|27.04.2020 05:01
|83
|Ivory Coast
|1150
|14
|1.22%
|468
|—668
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|84
|Hong Kong
|1038
|4
|0.39%
|787+15+2%
|▼247-15
|145 640
|27.04.2020 13:00
|85
|Djibouti
|1023
|2
|0.2%
|411
|—610
|11 741
|27.04.2020 05:01
|86
|Guinea
|996
|7
|0.7%
|208
|—781
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|87
|Bolivia
|950+84+10%
|50+4+9%
|5.26%
|80+6+8%
|▲820+74
|5791+796
|27.04.2020 06:01
|88
|Tunisia
|949
|38
|4%
|216
|—695
|20 818+410
|27.04.2020 05:01
|89
|Latvia
|818+6+1%
|13+1+8%
|1.59%
|267
|▲538+5
|49 235+1564
|27.04.2020 10:31
|90
|Cyprus
|817
|14
|1.71%
|148
|—655
|43 542
|27.04.2020 05:01
|91
|Andorra
|738
|40
|5.42%
|344
|—354
|1673
|27.04.2020 05:01
|92
|Senegal
|736+65+10%
|9
|1.22%
|284+1+0.35%
|▲443+64
|466
|27.04.2020 15:45
|93
|Albania
|726
|28
|3.86%
|410
|—288
|7279
|27.04.2020 05:01
|94
|Lebanon
|710+3+0.42%
|24
|3.38%
|145
|▲541+3
|29 367+1540
|27.04.2020 13:45
|95
|Niger
|696
|29
|4.17%
|350
|—317
|5013
|27.04.2020 05:01
|96
|Kyrgyzstan
|695+13+2%
|8
|1.15%
|395+25+7%
|▼292-12
|45 627
|27.04.2020 08:00
|97
|Costa Rica
|695
|6
|0.86%
|264
|—425
|12 467
|27.04.2020 05:01
|98
|Honduras
|661+34+5%
|61+2+3%
|9.23%
|79+14+22%
|▲521+18
|3643+186
|27.04.2020 07:45
|99
|Burkina Faso
|632
|42
|6.65%
|453
|—137
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|100
|Uruguay
|606+10+2%
|15+1+7%
|2.48%
|375+5+1%
|▲216+4
|17 063+567
|27.04.2020 05:01
|101
|Sri Lanka
|567+44+8%
|7
|1.23%
|126+6+5%
|▲434+38
|15 240+1390
|27.04.2020 14:30
|102
|San Marino
|538
|41
|7.62%
|64
|—433
|2074
|27.04.2020 05:01
|103
|Guernsey
|525
|35
|6.67%
|332
|—158
|5342
|27.04.2020 05:01
|104
|Guatemala
|500+27+6%
|15+2+15%
|3%
|49+4+9%
|▲436+21
|7200
|27.04.2020 05:15
|105
|Georgia
|496+10+2%
|6
|1.21%
|149
|▲341+10
|11 504+1805
|27.04.2020 09:46
|106
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|459+17+4%
|28
|6.1%
|50
|▲381+17
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|107
|Malta
|450+2+0.45%
|4
|0.89%
|286+4+1%
|▼160-2
|29 456+1475
|27.04.2020 13:45
|108
|Jordan
|447
|7
|1.57%
|337
|—103
|63 737
|27.04.2020 05:01
|109
|Somalia
|436
|23
|5.28%
|10
|—403
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|110
|Taiwan
|429
|6
|1.4%
|290+9+3%
|▼133-9
|60 956+497
|27.04.2020 09:30
|111
|Réunion
|417
|—
|—
|300
|—117
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|112
|Mayotte
|401
|4
|1%
|144
|—253
|2500
|27.04.2020 05:01
|113
|Mali
|389
|23
|5.91%
|112
|—254
|2172
|27.04.2020 05:01
|114
|Kenya
|363+8+2%
|14
|3.86%
|114+8+8%
|—235
|17 992
|27.04.2020 14:00
|115
|Jamaica
|350+45+15%
|7
|2%
|28
|▲315+45
|3262+394
|27.04.2020 08:15
|116
|Palestine
|342
|2
|0.58%
|83
|—257
|27 000
|27.04.2020 05:01
|117
|Mauritius
|332
|9
|2.71%
|299
|—24
|14 445
|27.04.2020 05:01
|118
|Venezuela
|325
|10
|3.08%
|137
|—178
|423 592
|27.04.2020 05:01
|119
|El Salvador
|323+25+8%
|8
|2.48%
|89+6+7%
|▲226+19
|20 109+1423
|27.04.2020 09:46
|120
|Montenegro
|321
|7
|2.18%
|153
|—161
|5085
|27.04.2020 05:01
|121
|Isle of Man
|308
|18
|5.84%
|247
|—43
|2854
|27.04.2020 05:01
|122
|Tanzania
|299
|10
|3.34%
|48
|—241
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|123
|Vietnam
|270
|—
|—
|225
|—45
|212 965
|27.04.2020 05:01
|124
|Equatorial Guinea
|258
|1
|0.39%
|8
|—249
|854
|27.04.2020 05:01
|125
|Sudan
|237
|21
|8.86%
|20
|—196
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|126
|Paraguay
|228
|9
|3.95%
|85
|—134
|7630
|27.04.2020 05:01
|127
|Maldives
|214
|—
|—
|17
|—197
|5296
|27.04.2020 05:01
|128
|Republic of the Congo
|200
|6
|3%
|19
|—175
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|129
|Rwanda
|191
|—
|—
|92
|—99
|6959
|27.04.2020 05:01
|130
|Faroe Islands
|187
|—
|—
|178
|—9
|6588
|27.04.2020 05:01
|131
|Gabon
|176
|3
|1.7%
|30
|—143
|572
|27.04.2020 05:01
|132
|Martinique
|175
|14
|8%
|77
|—84
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|133
|Guadeloupe
|149
|12
|8.05%
|82
|—55
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|134
|Myanmar
|146
|5
|3.42%
|10
|—131
|6678
|27.04.2020 05:01
|135
|Gibraltar
|141
|—
|—
|131
|—10
|2198+24
|27.04.2020 05:01
|136
|Brunei
|138
|1
|0.72%
|124+1+1%
|▼13-1
|13 149+168
|27.04.2020 11:00
|137
|Liberia
|124
|12
|9.68%
|25
|—87
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|138
|Madagascar
|124
|—
|—
|71
|—53
|2357
|27.04.2020 05:01
|139
|Ethiopia
|124+1+1%
|3
|2.42%
|50+9+22%
|▼71-8
|14 588+943
|27.04.2020 13:00
|140
|Cambodia
|122
|—
|—
|119+2+2%
|▼3-2
|11 576+5808
|27.04.2020 06:01
|141
|Trinidad and Tobago
|116+1+1%
|8
|6.9%
|58+4+7%
|▼50-3
|1525+11
|27.04.2020 05:45
|142
|French Guiana
|111
|1
|0.9%
|87
|—23
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|143
|Bermuda
|109
|6+1+20%
|5.5%
|39
|▼64-1
|1546+373
|27.04.2020 05:45
|144
|Cape Verde
|109+3+3%
|1
|0.92%
|1
|▲107+3
|791
|27.04.2020 15:45
|145
|Aruba
|100
|2
|2%
|73
|—25
|1622
|27.04.2020 05:01
|146
|Togo
|98
|6
|6.12%
|62
|—30
|5951
|27.04.2020 05:01
|147
|Monaco
|94
|4
|4.26%
|42
|—48
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|148
|Sierra Leone
|93
|4
|4.3%
|10
|—79
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|149
|Zambia
|88
|3
|3.41%
|42
|—43
|2586
|27.04.2020 05:01
|150
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|1.22%
|55
|—26
|900
|27.04.2020 05:01
|151
|Bahamas
|80
|11
|13.75%
|22
|—47
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|152
|Uganda
|79
|—
|—
|46
|—33
|22 318+1989
|27.04.2020 14:46
|153
|Barbados
|79
|6
|7.59%
|39
|—34
|1663+161
|27.04.2020 05:01
|154
|Mozambique
|76
|—
|—
|12
|—64
|1644
|27.04.2020 05:01
|155
|Haiti
|74
|6
|8.11%
|7
|—61
|769+50
|27.04.2020 05:01
|156
|Guyana
|74
|8
|10.81%
|12
|—54
|442
|27.04.2020 05:01
|157
|Sint Maarten
|74
|13
|17.57%
|33
|—28
|266
|27.04.2020 05:01
|158
|Cayman Islands
|70
|1
|1.43%
|8
|—61
|940
|27.04.2020 05:01
|159
|Benin
|64
|1
|1.56%
|33
|—30
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|160
|Libya
|61
|2
|3.28%
|18
|—41
|1623
|27.04.2020 05:01
|161
|Swaziland
|59
|1
|1.69%
|10
|—48
|714
|27.04.2020 05:01
|162
|French Polynesia
|57
|—
|—
|43+2+5%
|▼14-2
|2266+197
|27.04.2020 09:46
|163
|Guinea-Bissau
|53
|1
|1.89%
|3
|—49
|1500
|27.04.2020 05:01
|164
|Nepal
|52
|—
|—
|16
|—36
|51 367
|27.04.2020 05:01
|165
|Chad
|46
|—
|—
|15
|—31
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|166
|Macau
|45
|—
|—
|32+1+3%
|▼13-1
|—
|27.04.2020 13:45
|167
|Syria
|43
|3
|6.98%
|14
|—26
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|168
|Eritrea
|39
|—
|—
|13
|—26
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|169
|Saint Martin
|38
|3
|7.89%
|24
|—11
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|170
|Mongolia
|38
|—
|—
|10+1+11%
|▼28-1
|7292
|27.04.2020 07:01
|171
|Malawi
|36+2+6%
|3
|8.33%
|4
|▲29+2
|617
|27.04.2020 15:31
|172
|Zimbabwe
|31
|4
|12.9%
|5+3+150%
|▼22-3
|6395+328
|27.04.2020 09:30
|173
|Angola
|26
|2
|7.69%
|6
|—18
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|174
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|3
|12.5%
|11
|—10
|113
|27.04.2020 05:01
|175
|East Timor
|24
|—
|—
|2
|—22
|322
|27.04.2020 05:01
|176
|Botswana
|22
|1
|4.55%
|—
|—21
|5023
|27.04.2020 05:01
|177
|Central African Republic
|19
|—
|—
|10
|—9
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|178
|Laos
|19
|—
|—
|7
|—12
|1796+61
|27.04.2020 11:05
|179
|New Caledonia
|18
|—
|—
|17
|—1
|3952
|27.04.2020 05:01
|180
|Grenada
|18
|—
|—
|7
|—11
|175
|27.04.2020 05:01
|181
|Belize
|18
|2
|11.11%
|5
|—11
|816
|27.04.2020 05:01
|182
|Fiji
|18
|—
|—
|12
|—6
|1007+107
|27.04.2020 05:01
|183
|Curaçao
|16
|1
|6.25%
|11
|—4
|304
|27.04.2020 05:01
|184
|Dominica
|16
|—
|—
|13
|—3
|383
|27.04.2020 05:01
|185
|Namibia
|16
|—
|—
|8
|—8
|704+29
|27.04.2020 11:16
|186
|Saint Lucia
|15
|—
|—
|15
|—0
|446
|27.04.2020 05:01
|187
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|—
|—
|2
|—13
|260
|27.04.2020 05:01
|188
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|14
|—
|—
|5
|—9
|108
|27.04.2020 05:01
|189
|Nicaragua
|13
|3
|23.08%
|7
|—3
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|190
|Falkland Islands
|13
|—
|—
|11
|—2
|353
|27.04.2020 05:01
|191
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|9.09%
|2
|—8
|36
|27.04.2020 05:01
|192
|Burundi
|11
|1
|9.09%
|4
|—6
|284
|27.04.2020 05:01
|193
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|11
|1
|9.09%
|4
|—6
|83
|27.04.2020 05:01
|194
|Greenland
|11
|—
|—
|11
|—0
|1200
|27.04.2020 05:01
|195
|Seychelles
|11
|—
|—
|6
|—5
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|196
|Suriname
|10
|1
|10%
|7
|—2
|404
|27.04.2020 05:01
|197
|Gambia
|10
|1
|10%
|8
|—1
|401
|27.04.2020 05:01
|198
|Vatican City
|9
|—
|—
|2
|—7
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|199
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|—
|—
|—
|—8
|604
|27.04.2020 05:01
|200
|Bhutan
|7
|—
|—
|4
|—3
|9829+38
|27.04.2020 09:30
|201
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|14.29%
|6
|—0
|1032
|27.04.2020 05:01
|202
|Western Sahara
|6
|—
|—
|5
|—1
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|203
|British Virgin Islands
|6
|1
|16.67%
|3
|—2
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|204
|Saint Barthélemy
|6
|—
|—
|6
|—0
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|205
|South Sudan
|6
|—
|—
|—
|—6
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
|206
|Caribbean Netherlands
|5
|—
|—
|—
|—5
|110
|27.04.2020 05:01
|207
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—4
|19
|27.04.2020 05:01
|208
|Anguilla
|3
|—
|—
|3+2+200%
|▼0-2
|—
|27.04.2020 12:01
|209
|Yemen
|1
|—
|—
|1
|—0
|120
|27.04.2020 05:01
|210
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—1
|—
|27.04.2020 05:01
