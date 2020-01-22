Cases 1664

Deaths 91

Recovered 1200

Critical 21

Active cases 373

Tests 19,241

Mortality 5.47% about 55 people per 1000 infected

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Macedonia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Macedonia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Macedonia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Macedonia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1664 91 1200 — 373 19,241 May 11, 2020 1664 +22+1% 91 1200 +64+6% ▼ 373-42 19,241+420 May 10, 2020 1642 +20+1% 91 1136 +24+2% ▼ 415-4 18,821 May 9, 2020 1622 +36+2% 91 +1+1% 1112 +13+1% ▲ 419+22 18,821+411 May 8, 2020 1586 +14+1% 90 +1+1% 1099 +20+2% ▼ 397-7 18,410+242 May 7, 2020 1572 +33+2% 89 +1+1% 1079 +22+2% ▲ 404+10 18,168+332 May 6, 2020 1539 +13+1% 88 +2+2% 1057 +44+4% ▼ 394-33 17,836+477 May 5, 2020 1526 +8+1% 86 +1+1% 1013 +21+2% ▼ 427-14 17,359 May 4, 2020 1518 +7+0.46% 85 +1+1% 992 +47+5% ▼ 441-41 17,359+113 May 3, 2020 1511 +5+0.33% 84 +2+2% 945 +93+11% ▼ 482-90 17,246+249 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Macedonia by days