The City Pass made our visit to Lille very easy. It gives you maps and leaflets about what is in the area which make choosing what to do much easier. We got free entry into the Bellfrey, the Hospice, The natural History and Art Museum as well as two city tours (the main one and an old city one) as well as discount in various restaurants. (Seasons Cafe is not discounted here but was our favourite eating places we found so wanted to give them a review!) the only critisism was that lots of museums had not seen the pass and took a while to process it!