My boyfriend and I had a great time on this activity! FYI you leave your shoes at the dock in a box and go onboard barefoot but it’s clean on the boat. They provide a small breakfast (fruit/biscuit) and drink tickets. The mai tais were a good choice (but don’t have too many!). We saw quite a few dolphins and some turtles. It can get very hot/sunny so make sure to wear lots of sunscreen. They had a big bottle of reef safe sunscreen on board too. The snorkeling was an amazing time too. They provide flippers for your use and life jackets too. The water was clear and you could see lots of colorful fish and a turtle here and there. Snorkeling was maybe 45 minutes to 1 hr but felt so quick. I definitely recommend going, I do wish it was a little bit longer!