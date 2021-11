This was the 2nd time that I have used the City Sightseeing Hop-on Hop-off Bus as it so easy to use and it is always a memorable experience. I highly recommend this type of activity if you want a short/detailed view of the city you are visiting. I loved that you could get off at any stop and visit museums/galleries and then catch the next bus and carry on with the tour. We only had a day in York and it was great to get a view of the whole city in an hour. The staff were very friendly and professional and I would definitely make use of this service again, especially as your ticket is valid for 24 hours.