The trip started off slow as we travelled about the city at various pick ups. But Felix our guide was very entertaining as he chatted excitedly about the trip and also itinerary.



The Bristol bath houses were very pretty unfortunately there was not enough time for us to get our feet wet and maybe a little cold too since it is spring.

The moonlit sanctuary was interesting and unfortunately it was hard to choose between the environment conservation show and seeing the animals and feeding the wallabies. Due to the overwhelming no of visitors, it’s a little disappointing that wallabies are not hungry.

The Noobies as before is where you find “no bodies”. I can never see the seals/ sea lions but the view of the ocean is great.

The new penguins parade is excellent and the food is also very yummy. The hot drinks are at half price if you bring your flasks.