Let's be honest here… You go on this cruise for the cruise. Our food was hit and miss. My partner had the salmon and I had the ribs. The salmon was pretty good, but nothing fancy. The ribs were fantastic but the bbq sauce was *horrible* my carrots were soft on the outside but hard in the center. Mashed potatoes were good. Salad was amazing. Drinks were phenomenal, but expensive. $12 each. Dessert was great as well. Go for the cheesecake! Creme brulee was not worth +$9 imo.



The only real negatives were that the dress code was not enforced at all and we were on a boat with a highschool band. Seemed odd that they said specifically no jeans but nearly all of the kids and teachers were wearing jeans… But the cruise itself was very pretty and the boat was nice and the weather was perfect. Oh, and the dj was… trying way too hard.