Being a senior who has difficulty walking long distances, I was thrilled to be able to rent a electric chair and get myself around to see everything I wanted, (about 2 hours). It as so beautiful with the foliage that seeing the animals was actually a side benefit. It was my first time and regardless of many of the exhibits not available, I was filled with joy and appreciation for the beauty and comfort in doing the various safaris. Because I had the electric chair, I was o.k. with the fact that the Africa Tram was not in service. I was alone and enjoyed a delicious healthy salad for lunch and easily got parking and left the premises without any trouble.