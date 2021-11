The tour was very interesting, although we had picked the hottest day of the year to do it and sat on the top open deck.



Its worth checking where the bust stops are first as we took a Taxi into town only to find that the bus stopped about 50 yards from our Hotel so we could have got on there and save the taxi fare.



Just beware that if you book online via GetYourGuide you must print the ticket as the buses cannot accept mobile phone emails. We didn't realise this until we caught the bus. Luckily for us the bus driver allowed us on but a more officious operative could have insisted on a printed ticket. Better warnings are required on the website as it is very much in the small print and several people catching the bus had a similar problem.



A great tour though revealing lots of facts about Cambridge.