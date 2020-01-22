Cases 67,778

Deaths 2355

Recovered 23,989 +27

Critical 220 -4

Active cases 41,434 +472

Mortality 3.47% about 35 people per 1000 infected

In Africa there are 1.59%, 67,778 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 220 people were in serious or critical condition, 2355 deaths, 23,989 recovered, according to the latest data, 41,434 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Africa The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Africa, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

On other continents, 68 people on average die in Africa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Africa from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Africa by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 67,778 2355 23,989 +27+0.11% ▼ 41,434-27 May 11, 2020 67,778 +3028+5% 2355 +54+2% 23,962 +1319+6% ▲ 41,461+1655 May 10, 2020 64,750 +2765+4% 2301 +69+3% 22,643 +994+5% ▲ 39,806+1702 May 9, 2020 61,985 +2935+5% 2232 +71+3% 21,649 +1810+9% ▲ 38,104+1054 May 8, 2020 59,050 +3730+7% 2161 +78+4% 19,839 +740+4% ▲ 37,050+2912 May 7, 2020 55,320 +2607+5% 2083 +68+3% 19,099 +813+4% ▲ 34,138+1726 May 6, 2020 52,713 +2547+5% 2015 +98+5% 18,286 +1309+8% ▲ 32,412+1140 May 5, 2020 50,166 +2091+4% 1917 +69+4% 16,977 +746+5% ▲ 31,272+1276 May 4, 2020 48,075 +2695+6% 1848 +46+3% 16,231 +1094+7% ▲ 29,996+1555 May 3, 2020 45,380 +1646+4% 1802 +39+2% 15,137 +473+3% ▲ 28,441+1134 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Africa by days