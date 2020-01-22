Cases 25

Deaths 3

Recovered 19

Critical 1

Active cases 3

Tests 183

Mortality 12% about 120 people per 1000 infected

In Antigua and Barbuda there are 0%, 25 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 1 people were in serious or critical condition, 3 deaths, 19 recovered, according to the latest data, 3 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Antigua and Barbuda The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Antigua and Barbuda, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.78 times in Antigua and Barbuda ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 120 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Antigua and Barbuda

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Antigua and Barbuda from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Antigua and Barbuda by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 25 3 19 — 3 183 May 9, 2020 25 3 19 +3+19% ▼ 3-3 183+30 May 5, 2020 25 3 16 +1+7% ▼ 6-1 153+2 May 1, 2020 25 +1+4% 3 15 +4+36% ▼ 7-3 151+38 Apr 24, 2020 24 3 11 +1+10% ▼ 10-1 113+5 Apr 22, 2020 24 +1+4% 3 10 +3+43% ▼ 11-2 108 Apr 21, 2020 23 3 7 +4+133% ▼ 13-4 108+35 Apr 16, 2020 23 3 +1+50% 3 ▼ 17-1 73 Apr 13, 2020 23 +2+10% 2 3 +3 ▼ 18-1 73+33 Apr 10, 2020 21 +2+11% 2 0 ▲ 19+2 40 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Antigua and Barbuda by days