Cases 8571 +22

Deaths 118

Recovered 7707 +46

Critical 19

Active cases 746

Mortality 1.38% about 14 people per 1000 infected

In Australia/Oceania there are 0.2%, 8571 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 19 people were in serious or critical condition, 118 deaths, 7707 recovered, according to the latest data, 746 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Australia/Oceania The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Australia/Oceania, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

On other continents, 68 people on average die in Australia/Oceania

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Australia/Oceania from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Australia/Oceania by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 8571 +22+0.26% 118 7707 +46+1% ▼ 746-24 May 11, 2020 8549 +10+0.12% 118 7661 +31+0.41% ▼ 770-21 May 10, 2020 8539 +14+0.16% 118 7630 +31+0.41% ▼ 791-17 May 9, 2020 8525 +17+0.2% 118 7599 +77+1% ▼ 808-60 May 8, 2020 8508 +19+0.22% 118 7522 +54+1% ▼ 868-35 May 7, 2020 8489 +22+0.26% 118 7468 +75+1% ▼ 903-53 May 6, 2020 8467 +28+0.33% 118 +2+2% 7393 +109+1% ▼ 956-83 May 5, 2020 8439 +25+0.3% 116 +1+1% 7284 +59+1% ▼ 1039-35 May 4, 2020 8414 +24+0.29% 115 7225 +60+1% ▼ 1074-36 May 3, 2020 8390 +22+0.26% 115 +2+2% 7165 +31+0.43% ▼ 1110-11 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

