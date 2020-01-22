Cases 686,056 +2349

Deaths 22,502 +42

Recovered 382,872 +576

Critical 5001 +1

Active cases 280,682 +1731

Mortality 3.28% about 33 people per 1000 infected

In Asia there are 16.12%, 686,056 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 5001 people were in serious or critical condition, 22,502 deaths, 382,872 recovered, according to the latest data, 280,682 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Asia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Asia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.3 times in Asia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then на других континентах 33 people per 1000 infected.

On other continents, 74 people on average die in Asia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Asia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Asia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 686,056 +2349+0.34% 22,502 +42+0.19% 382,872 +576+0.15% ▲ 280,682+1731 May 11, 2020 683,707 +14974+2% 22,460 +271+1% 382,296 +10622+3% ▲ 278,951+4081 May 10, 2020 668,733 +17849+3% 22,189 +338+2% 371,674 +12366+3% ▲ 274,870+5145 May 9, 2020 650,884 +16053+3% 21,851 +350+2% 359,308 +10152+3% ▲ 269,725+5551 May 8, 2020 634,831 +16327+3% 21,501 +296+1% 349,156 +10515+3% ▲ 264,174+5516 May 7, 2020 618,504 +15439+3% 21,205 +399+2% 338,641 +11534+4% ▲ 258,658+3506 May 6, 2020 603,065 +15873+3% 20,806 +356+2% 327,107 +10922+3% ▲ 255,152+4595 May 5, 2020 587,192 +14353+3% 20,450 +372+2% 316,185 +11109+4% ▲ 250,557+2872 May 4, 2020 572,839 +14037+3% 20,078 +461+2% 305,076 +9985+3% ▲ 247,685+3591 May 3, 2020 558,802 +12992+2% 19,617 +278+1% 295,091 +10797+4% ▲ 244,094+1917 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Asia by days