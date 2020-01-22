Cases 5236

Deaths 8

Recovered 2152

Critical 6

Active cases 3076

Tests 190,780 +1606

Mortality 0.15% about 2 people per 1000 infected

In Bahrain there are 0.12%, 5236 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 6 people were in serious or critical condition, 8 deaths, 2152 recovered, according to the latest data, 3076 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Bahrain The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Bahrain, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 45.1 times in Bahrain ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 2 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Bahrain

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Bahrain from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Bahrain by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 5236 8 2152 — 3076 190,780+1606 May 11, 2020 5236 +295+6% 8 2152 +82+4% ▲ 3076+213 189,174+5145 May 10, 2020 4941 +167+3% 8 2070 +15+1% ▲ 2863+152 184,029+5676 May 9, 2020 4774 +330+7% 8 2055 +27+1% ▲ 2711+303 178,353+6195 May 8, 2020 4444 +245+6% 8 2028 +28+1% ▲ 2408+217 172,158+5780 May 7, 2020 4199 +265+7% 8 2000 +140+8% ▲ 2191+125 166,378+6037 May 6, 2020 3934 +214+6% 8 1860 +98+6% ▲ 2066+116 160,341+4840 May 5, 2020 3720 +187+5% 8 1762 +18+1% ▲ 1950+169 155,501+5915 May 4, 2020 3533 +150+4% 8 1744 +26+2% ▲ 1781+124 149,586+5431 May 3, 2020 3383 +99+3% 8 1718 +150+10% ▼ 1657-51 144,155+4801 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Bahrain by days