Cases 10,513

Deaths 533

Recovered 8328

Critical 43

Active cases 1652

Tests 326,560

Mortality 5.07% about 51 people per 1000 infected

In Denmark there are 0.25%, 10,513 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 43 people were in serious or critical condition, 533 deaths, 8328 recovered, according to the latest data, 1652 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Denmark The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Denmark, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.33 times in Denmark ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 51 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Denmark

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Denmark from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Denmark by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 10,513 533 8328 — 1652 326,560 May 11, 2020 10,513 +84+1% 533 +4+1% 8328 +111+1% ▼ 1652-31 326,560+8726 May 10, 2020 10,429 +110+1% 529 +3+1% 8217 +124+2% ▼ 1683-17 317,834+8850 May 9, 2020 10,319 +101+1% 526 +4+1% 8093 +166+2% ▼ 1700-69 308,984+10496 May 8, 2020 10,218 +135+1% 522 +8+2% 7927 +216+3% ▼ 1769-89 298,488+14008 May 7, 2020 10,083 +145+1% 514 +8+2% 7711 +218+3% ▼ 1858-81 284,480+13800 May 6, 2020 9938 +117+1% 506 +3+1% 7493 +197+3% ▼ 1939-83 270,680+12942 May 5, 2020 9821 +151+2% 503 +10+2% 7296 +208+3% ▼ 2022-67 257,738+12947 May 4, 2020 9670 +147+2% 493 +9+2% 7088 +101+1% ▲ 2089+37 244,791+10992 May 3, 2020 9523 +116+1% 484 +9+2% 6987 +98+1% ▲ 2052+9 233,799+11887 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Denmark by days

Denmark and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020