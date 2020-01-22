Cases 1024

Deaths 41

Recovered 141

Active cases 842

Mortality 4% about 40 people per 1000 infected

In Democratic Republic of the Congo there are 0.02%, 1024 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 41 deaths, 141 recovered, according to the latest data, 842 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Democratic Republic of the Congo The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Democratic Republic of the Congo, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.69 times in Democratic Republic of the Congo ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 40 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Democratic Republic of the Congo from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Democratic Republic of the Congo by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 1024 41 141 — 842 May 11, 2020 1024 +33+3% 41 141 +5+4% ▲ 842+28 May 10, 2020 991 +54+6% 41 +2+5% 136 +6+5% ▲ 814+46 May 9, 2020 937 +74+9% 39 +3+8% 130 ▲ 768+71 May 8, 2020 863 36 130 +27+26% ▼ 697-27 May 7, 2020 863 +66+8% 36 +1+3% 103 +11+12% ▲ 724+54 May 6, 2020 797 +92+13% 35 +1+3% 92 +2+2% ▲ 670+89 May 5, 2020 705 +23+3% 34 90 +10+13% ▲ 581+13 May 4, 2020 682 +8+1% 34 +1+3% 80 +5+7% ▲ 568+2 May 2, 2020 674 +70+12% 33 +1+3% 75 ▲ 566+69 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Democratic Republic of the Congo by days