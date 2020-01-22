Cases 10,634

Deaths 393

Recovered 2870

Critical 134

Active cases 7371

Tests 42,615

Mortality 3.7% about 37 people per 1000 infected

In Dominican Republic there are 0.25%, 10,634 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 134 people were in serious or critical condition, 393 deaths, 2870 recovered, according to the latest data, 7371 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Dominican Republic The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Dominican Republic, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.83 times in Dominican Republic ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 37 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Dominican Republic

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Dominican Republic from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Dominican Republic by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 10,634 393 2870 — 7371 42,615 May 11, 2020 10,634 +287+3% 393 +5+1% 2870 +107+4% ▲ 7371+175 42,615+2024 May 10, 2020 10,347 +465+5% 388 +3+1% 2763 +179+7% ▲ 7196+283 42,615+2024 May 9, 2020 9882 +506+5% 385 +5+1% 2584 +298+13% ▲ 6913+203 40,591+2048 May 8, 2020 9376 +281+3% 380 +7+2% 2286 +222+11% ▲ 6710+52 38,543+1584 May 7, 2020 9095 +288+3% 373 +11+3% 2064 +104+5% ▲ 6658+173 36,959+3582 May 6, 2020 8807 +327+4% 362 +8+2% 1960 +55+3% ▲ 6485+264 33,377 May 5, 2020 8480 +245+3% 354 +8+2% 1905 +134+8% ▲ 6221+103 33,377 May 4, 2020 8235 +281+4% 346 +13+4% 1771 +165+10% ▲ 6118+103 33,377+3275 May 3, 2020 7954 +376+5% 333 +7+2% 1606 +125+8% ▲ 6015+244 30,102 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

