Cases 11,086

Deaths 726

Recovered 1999

Critical 31

Active cases 8361

Tests 173,352 +208

Mortality 6.55% about 65 people per 1000 infected

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Philippines The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Philippines, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Philippines from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Philippines by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 11,086 726 1999 — 8361 173,352+208 May 11, 2020 11,086 +292+3% 726 +7+1% 1999 +75+4% ▲ 8361+210 173,144+9967 May 10, 2020 10,794 +184+2% 719 +15+2% 1924 +82+4% ▲ 8151+87 163,177+5447 May 9, 2020 10,610 +147+1% 704 +8+1% 1842 +108+6% ▲ 8064+31 157,730+6650 May 8, 2020 10,463 +120+1% 696 +11+2% 1734 +116+7% ▼ 8033-7 151,080+6497 May 7, 2020 10,343 +339+3% 685 +27+4% 1618 +112+7% ▲ 8040+200 144,583+4449 May 6, 2020 10,004 +320+3% 658 +21+3% 1506 +98+7% ▲ 7840+201 140,134+9245 May 5, 2020 9684 +199+2% 637 +14+2% 1408 +93+7% ▲ 7639+92 130,889+4725 May 4, 2020 9485 +262+3% 623 +16+3% 1315 +101+8% ▲ 7547+145 126,164+5428 May 3, 2020 9223 +295+3% 607 +4+1% 1214 +90+8% ▲ 7402+201 120,736+5724 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Philippines by days