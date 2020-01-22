Cases 1801

Deaths 10

Recovered 1773

Active cases 18

Tests 54,195

Mortality 0.56% about 6 people per 1000 infected

In Iceland there are 0.04%, 1801 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 10 deaths, 1773 recovered, according to the latest data, 18 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Iceland The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Iceland, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 12.1 times in Iceland ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 6 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Iceland

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Iceland from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Iceland by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1801 10 1773 — 18 54,195 May 9, 2020 1801 10 1773 +8+0.45% ▼ 18-8 53,260+515 May 8, 2020 1801 10 1765 +10+1% ▼ 26-10 52,745+1082 May 7, 2020 1801 +2+0.11% 10 1755 +5+0.29% ▼ 36-3 51,663 May 6, 2020 1799 10 1750 +17+1% ▼ 39-17 51,663+318 May 5, 2020 1799 10 1733 +10+1% ▼ 56-10 51,345+868 May 4, 2020 1799 10 1723 +6+0.35% ▼ 66-6 50,477+71 May 3, 2020 1799 +1+0.06% 10 1717 +11+1% ▼ 72-10 50,406+404 May 2, 2020 1798 10 1706 +17+1% ▼ 82-17 50,002+867 May 1, 2020 1798 +1+0.06% 10 1689 +19+1% ▼ 99-18 49,135+722 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Iceland by days