🇰🇮 Кирибати — сводка
|26 янв
|25 янв
|За всё время
|Cases
|37
|13
|116
|Deaths
|—
|—
|0
|Recovered
|—
|—
|0
|Active cases
|+37
|+13
|116
In Kiribati there are 0%, 116 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these nobody died, according to the latest data, 116 people are ill
According to January 27, 2022, a total of 363,271,647 people were infected in the world, 287,725,999 recovered, 5,645,913 died, 69,899,735 people are now ill
How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Kiribati from a coronavirus by day
In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.
Сколько вакцинировано людей in Kiribati от коронавируса (Covid-19)
Здесь показан график с количеством процента людей от всего населения страны, которые сделали хотя бы одну прививку с вакциной от коронавируса in Kiribati. Вы можете добавить любую другую страну или континент для сравнения, нажав на кнопку "Add country". По-умолчанию идёт сравнение статистики вакцинированных в России.
At the moment, mortality worldwide is 1.55%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility
How many cases coronavirus in Kiribati
The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Kiribati, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa
Statistics in the table on infected in Kiribati by days
This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.
|Date
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases all time
|Deaths all time
|Jan 27, 2022
|—
|—
|116
|—
|—
|Jan 26, 2022
|37
|—
|116
|—
|—
|Jan 25, 2022
|13
|—
|79
|—
|—
|Jan 24, 2022
|7
|—
|66
|—
|—
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data