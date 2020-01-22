Cases 1730

Deaths 21

Recovered 818

Active cases 891 +6

Tests 13,663

Mortality 1.21% about 12 people per 1000 infected

In Ivory Coast there are 0.04%, 1730 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 21 deaths, 818 recovered, according to the latest data, 891 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Ivory Coast The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Ivory Coast, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 5.6 times in Ivory Coast ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 12 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Ivory Coast

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Ivory Coast from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Ivory Coast by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1730 21 818 — 891 13,663 May 11, 2020 1730 +30+2% 21 818 +24+3% ▲ 891+6 13,663 May 10, 2020 1700 +33+2% 21 794 +25+3% ▲ 885+8 13,663+1351 May 9, 2020 1667 +65+4% 21 +1+5% 769 +15+2% ▲ 877+49 12,312 May 8, 2020 1602 +31+2% 20 754 +12+2% ▲ 828+19 12,312+864 May 7, 2020 1571 +55+4% 20 +2+11% 742 +21+3% ▲ 809+32 12,312+864 May 6, 2020 1516 +52+4% 18 721 +20+3% ▲ 777+32 11,448+670 May 5, 2020 1464 +32+2% 18 +1+6% 701 +8+1% ▲ 745+23 11,448+670 May 4, 2020 1432 +34+2% 17 693 +40+6% ▼ 722-6 10,778+270 May 3, 2020 1398 +36+3% 17 +2+13% 653 +31+5% ▲ 728+3 10,778+270 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Ivory Coast by days