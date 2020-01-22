Cases 3888

In Luxembourg there are 0.09%, 3888 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 18 people were in serious or critical condition, 101 deaths, 3602 recovered, according to the latest data, 185 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Luxembourg The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Luxembourg, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Luxembourg from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Luxembourg by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 3888 101 3602 — 185 55,415 May 11, 2020 3888 +2+0.05% 101 3602 +16+0.45% ▼ 185-14 55,415+165 May 10, 2020 3886 +9+0.23% 101 3586 +36+1% ▼ 199-27 55,250+787 May 9, 2020 3877 +6+0.15% 101 +1+1% 3550 +24+1% ▼ 226-19 54,463+1206 May 8, 2020 3871 +12+0.31% 100 3526 +21+1% ▼ 245-9 53,257+1374 May 7, 2020 3859 +8+0.21% 100 +2+2% 3505 +53+2% ▼ 254-47 51,883+1350 May 6, 2020 3851 +11+0.29% 98 +2+2% 3452 +40+1% ▼ 301-31 50,533+1234 May 5, 2020 3840 +12+0.31% 96 3412 +7+0.21% ▲ 332+5 49,299+960 May 4, 2020 3828 +4+0.1% 96 3405 +26+1% ▼ 327-22 48,339+221 May 3, 2020 3824 +12+0.31% 96 +4+4% 3379 +61+2% ▼ 349-53 48,118+658 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Luxembourg by days