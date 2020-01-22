Cases 187

Deaths 14

Recovered 91 +8

Critical 4

Active cases 82

Mortality 7.49% about 75 people per 1000 infected

In Martinique there are 0%, 187 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 4 people were in serious or critical condition, 14 deaths, 91 recovered, according to the latest data, 82 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Martinique The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Martinique, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.11 times in Martinique ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 75 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Martinique

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Martinique from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Martinique by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 187 14 91 +8+10% ▼ 82-8 May 11, 2020 187 +1+1% 14 83 ▲ 90+1 May 8, 2020 186 +3+2% 14 83 ▲ 89+3 May 7, 2020 183 +1+1% 14 83 ▲ 86+1 May 6, 2020 182 +1+1% 14 83 ▲ 85+1 May 4, 2020 181 +2+1% 14 83 ▲ 84+2 May 1, 2020 179 +1+1% 14 83 ▲ 82+1 Apr 30, 2020 178 +3+2% 14 83 ▲ 81+3 Apr 28, 2020 175 14 83 +6+8% ▼ 78-6 Apr 25, 2020 175 +5+3% 14 77 ▲ 84+5 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Martinique by days