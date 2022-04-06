Coronavirus 🦠 in Nauru

Coronavirus in Nauru today – latest statistics and news of in Nauru

🇳🇷 Науру — последние данные по всем штаммам, включая Омикрон и Дельту

8 апр7 апрЗа всё время
Cases 3
Deaths
Recovered
Active cases 3
Заразилось за 14 дней
6 апр
0
7 апр
0
8 апр
0
Умерло за 14 дней
6 апр
0
7 апр
0
8 апр
0
* according to 09.04.2022 06:00
* Не во всех странах данные за дни говорят, о том, что это произошло именно в этот день, так как информация чаще всего даётся за предыдущий день при окончательном подсчёте оперативных штабов

In Nauru, including Ярен, Науру Айленд и другие города страны, there are 0%, 3 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these nobody died, according to the latest data, нет are ill

According to April 9, 2022, a total of 497,846,198 people were infected in the world, 433,415,861 recovered, 6,199,281 died, 58,231,056 people are now ill

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Nauru from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 1.25%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many cases coronavirus in Nauru

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Nauru, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Statistics in the table on infected in Nauru by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsCases all timeDeaths all time
Apr 9, 20223
Apr 8, 20223
Apr 7, 20223
Apr 6, 20223

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

Какие вакцины одобрены in Nauru

  1. AstraZeneca

Сколько вакцинировано людей in Nauru от коронавируса (Covid-19)

Здесь показан график с количеством процента людей от всего населения страны, которые сделали хотя бы одну прививку с вакциной от коронавируса in Nauru. Вы можете добавить любую другую страну или континент для сравнения, нажав на кнопку "Add country". По-умолчанию идёт сравнение статистики вакцинированных в России.

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

Nauru and other countries in compared to April 9, 2022

