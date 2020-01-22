Cases 4641

Deaths 150

Recovered 902

Critical 4

Active cases 3589 +111

Tests 27,078 +3243

Mortality 3.23% about 32 people per 1000 infected

In Nigeria there are 0.11%, 4641 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 4 people were in serious or critical condition, 150 deaths, 902 recovered, according to the latest data, 3589 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Nigeria The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Nigeria, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.1 times in Nigeria ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 32 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Nigeria

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Nigeria from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Nigeria by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 4641 150 902 — 3589 27,078+3243 May 11, 2020 4641 +242+6% 150 +7+5% 902 +124+16% ▲ 3589+111 27,078+3243 May 10, 2020 4399 +248+6% 143 +15+12% 778 +33+4% ▲ 3478+200 23,835 May 9, 2020 4151 +239+6% 128 +11+9% 745 +66+10% ▲ 3278+162 23,835 May 8, 2020 3912 +386+11% 117 +10+9% 679 +78+13% ▲ 3116+298 23,835+1343 May 7, 2020 3526 +381+12% 107 +4+4% 601 +67+13% ▲ 2818+310 22,492+1284 May 6, 2020 3145 +195+7% 103 +5+5% 534 +53+11% ▲ 2508+137 21,208+1696 May 5, 2020 2950 +148+5% 98 +5+5% 481 +64+15% ▲ 2371+79 19,512+976 May 4, 2020 2802 +244+10% 93 +6+7% 417 +17+4% ▲ 2292+221 18,536+970 May 3, 2020 2558 +170+7% 87 +2+2% 400 +49+14% ▲ 2071+119 17,566+978 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Nigeria by days