Cases 330

Deaths 23

Recovered 271

Critical 21

Active cases 36

Tests 3773

Mortality 6.97% about 70 people per 1000 infected

In Isle of Man there are 0.01%, 330 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 21 people were in serious or critical condition, 23 deaths, 271 recovered, according to the latest data, 36 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Isle of Man The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Isle of Man, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.03 times in Isle of Man ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 70 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Isle of Man

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Isle of Man from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Isle of Man by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 330 23 271 — 36 3773 May 10, 2020 330 +1+0.3% 23 271 ▲ 36+1 3773+148 May 7, 2020 329 +2+1% 23 271 ▲ 35+2 3625+166 May 6, 2020 327 +1+0.31% 23 271 ▲ 33+1 3459 May 5, 2020 326 +1+0.31% 23 271 ▲ 32+1 3459+120 May 4, 2020 325 +4+1% 23 +1+5% 271 ▲ 31+3 3339 May 3, 2020 321 +1+0.31% 22 271 ▲ 28+1 3339+97 May 2, 2020 320 +4+1% 22 271 ▲ 27+4 3242+14 May 1, 2020 316 +1+0.32% 22 +1+5% 271 +11+4% ▼ 23-11 3228+111 Apr 30, 2020 315 +2+1% 21 260 +2+1% — 34 3117+68 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Isle of Man by days