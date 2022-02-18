🇨🇰 Острова Кука — последние данные по всем штаммам, включая Омикрон и Дельту
|20 фев
|19 фев
|За всё время
|Cases
|—
|—
|4
|Deaths
|—
|—
|Recovered
|—
|—
|Active cases
|—
|—
|4
In Cook Islands, including Аваруу, Аитутаки, Митиаро, Пенрин, Атиу и другие города страны, there are 0%, 4 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these nobody died, according to the latest data, нет are ill
According to February 21, 2022, a total of 425,071,562 people were infected in the world, 350,759,806 recovered, 5,906,496 died, 68,405,260 people are now ill
How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Cook Islands from a coronavirus by day
In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.
At the moment, mortality worldwide is 1.39%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility
How many cases coronavirus in Cook Islands
The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Cook Islands, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa
How many cases coronavirus in Cook Islands
The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Cook Islands, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa
Statistics in the table on infected in Cook Islands by days
This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.
|Date
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cases all time
|Deaths all time
|Feb 21, 2022
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|Feb 20, 2022
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|Feb 19, 2022
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|Feb 18, 2022
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data