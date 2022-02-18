Coronavirus 🦠 in Cook Islands

🇨🇰 Острова Кука — последние данные по всем штаммам, включая Омикрон и Дельту

20 фев19 февЗа всё время
Cases 4
Deaths
Recovered
Active cases 4
Заразилось за 14 дней
18 фев
0
19 фев
0
20 фев
0
Умерло за 14 дней
18 фев
0
19 фев
0
20 фев
0
* according to 21.02.2022 06:01
* Не во всех странах данные за дни говорят, о том, что это произошло именно в этот день, так как информация чаще всего даётся за предыдущий день при окончательном подсчёте оперативных штабов

In Cook Islands, including Аваруу, Аитутаки, Митиаро, Пенрин, Атиу и другие города страны, there are 0%, 4 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these nobody died, according to the latest data, нет are ill

According to February 21, 2022, a total of 425,071,562 people were infected in the world, 350,759,806 recovered, 5,906,496 died, 68,405,260 people are now ill

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Cook Islands from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 1.39%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many cases coronavirus in Cook Islands

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Cook Islands, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Statistics in the table on infected in Cook Islands by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsCases all timeDeaths all time
Feb 21, 20224
Feb 20, 20224
Feb 19, 20224
Feb 18, 20224

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

Какие вакцины одобрены in Cook Islands

  1. AstraZeneca

Сколько вакцинировано людей in Cook Islands от коронавируса (Covid-19)

Здесь показан график с количеством процента людей от всего населения страны, которые сделали хотя бы одну прививку с вакциной от коронавируса in Cook Islands. Вы можете добавить любую другую страну или континент для сравнения, нажав на кнопку "Add country". По-умолчанию идёт сравнение статистики вакцинированных в России.

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

Cook Islands and other countries in compared to February 21, 2022

