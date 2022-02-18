Statistics in the table on infected in Cook Islands by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

Date Cases Deaths Cases all time Deaths all time Feb 21, 2022 — — 4 — — Feb 20, 2022 — — 4 — — Feb 19, 2022 — — 4 — — Feb 18, 2022 — — 4 — —

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data