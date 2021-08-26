Coronavirus 🦠 in Palau

Coronavirus in Palau today – latest statistics and news of in Palau

🇵🇼 Палау — сводка

27 авг26 авгЗа всё время
Cases 2
Deaths 0
Recovered 0
Active cases 2
Заражения за последние 7 дней
27 авг
+0
26 авг
+0
* according to 28.08.2021 06:02
* Не во всех странах данные за дни не говорят, о том, что это произошло именно в этот день, так как информация чаще всего даётся за предыдущий день при окончательном подсчёте оперативных штабов

In Palau there are 0%, 2 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these nobody died, according to the latest data, 2 people are ill

According to August 28, 2021, a total of 216,227,887 people were infected in the world, 193,215,580 recovered, 4,499,271 died, 18,513,036 people are now ill

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Palau from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Сколько вакцинировано людей in Palau от коронавируса (Covid-19)

Здесь показан график с количеством процента людей от всего населения страны, которые сделали хотя бы одну прививку с вакциной от коронавируса in Palau. Вы можете добавить любую другую страну или континент для сравнения, нажав на кнопку "Add country". По-умолчанию идёт сравнение статистики вакцинированных в России.

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 2.08%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many cases coronavirus in Palau

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Palau, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Statistics in the table on infected in Palau by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeaths
Aug 28, 202120
Aug 27, 202120
Aug 26, 202120

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

Palau and other countries in compared to August 28, 2021

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

🇵🇼