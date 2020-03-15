  1. Coronavirus 🦠 in Belgorod and Belgorod region

  • Cases 852+54
  • Deaths 8+2
  • Recovered 208
  • Active cases 636+52
  • Mortality 0.94%about 9 people per 1000 infected
* according to 12.05.2020 10:35

In Belgorod region, including Belgorod, there are 0.37%, 852 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 8 deaths, 208 recovered, according to the latest data, 636 people are ill

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Belgorod and Belgorod region

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Belgorod region, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.03 timesin Belgorod region ⇡ higher mortality, then in other regions of Russia
9 peopleon average die in Belgorod region per 1000 infected.
In other regions of Russia, about the same

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Belgorod region from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Belgorod region by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsRecoveredActive cases
May 12, 2020852+54+7%8+2+33%208636+52
May 11, 2020798+91+13%6208584+91
May 10, 2020707+48+7%6208+25+14%493+23
May 9, 2020659+46+8%6183+65+55%470-19
May 8, 2020613+39+7%6118+27+30%489+12
May 7, 2020574+34+6%6+1+20%91+20+28%477+13
May 6, 2020540+16+3%571464+16
May 5, 2020524+39+8%571+5+8%448+34
May 4, 2020485+31+7%566+7+12%414+24
May 3, 2020454+35+8%559+12+26%390+23
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Belgorod region by days

Belgorod region and other regions Russia compared to May 12, 2020

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

Charts and tables with data on infected people are built on the basis of data from various sources, such as: Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer, Стопкоронавирус.рф

