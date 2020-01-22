- Cases 232,243+10899
In Russia there are 5.46%, 232,243 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 2300 people were in serious or critical condition, 2116 deaths, 43,512 recovered, according to the latest data, 186,615 people are ill
According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill
How many cases coronavirus in Russia
The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Russia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa
In other countries, 71 people
Coronavirus statistics by region and city of
The table shows the changes and data for May 12, 2020 compared to the previous day when the information was received.
|№
|Region
|Cases
|Deaths
|Mortality
|Recovered
|Active cases
|–
|Russia
|232,243+10899+5%
|2116+107+5%
|0.91%
|43,512+3711+9%
|▲186,615+7081
|1
|Moscow
|121,301+5392+5%
|1179+55+5%
|0.97%
|19,642+1820+10%
|▲100,480+3517
|2
|Moscow region
|22,700+1063+5%
|219+10+5%
|0.96%
|1582+193+14%
|▲20,899+860
|3
|St. Petersburg
|8050+339+4%
|58+2+4%
|0.72%
|1784+103+6%
|▲6208+234
|4
|Nizhny Novgorod Region
|5087+354+7%
|32+1+3%
|0.63%
|744+50+7%
|▲4311+303
|5
|Dagestan
|2888+116+4%
|23+3+15%
|0.8%
|1008+40+4%
|▲1857+73
|6
|Murmansk region
|2428+12+0.5%
|5
|0.21%
|312+21+7%
|▼2111-9
|7
|Sverdlovsk region
|2163+211+11%
|3
|0.14%
|382+99+35%
|▲1778+112
|8
|Krasnodar region
|2126+99+5%
|22
|1.03%
|697+35+5%
|▲1407+64
|9
|Tula region
|1971+90+5%
|14+2+17%
|0.71%
|333+9+3%
|▲1624+79
|10
|Rostov region
|1946+95+5%
|24+2+9%
|1.23%
|455+48+12%
|▲1467+45
|11
|Kaluga region
|1924+96+5%
|15
|0.78%
|261+7+3%
|▲1648+89
|12
|Ryazan Oblast
|1842+98+6%
|7+2+40%
|0.38%
|239+15+7%
|▲1596+81
|13
|Republic of Tatarstan
|1832+71+4%
|6+1+20%
|0.33%
|640+180+39%
|▼1186-110
|14
|Bryansk region
|1753+75+4%
|29+7+32%
|1.65%
|592+56+10%
|▲1132+12
|15
|North Ossetia
|1723+76+5%
|12+2+20%
|0.7%
|305+9+3%
|▲1406+65
|16
|Bashkortostan
|1647+80+5%
|16+1+7%
|0.97%
|436+1+0.23%
|▲1195+78
|17
|Leningrad region
|1640+74+5%
|6
|0.37%
|466+16+4%
|▲1168+58
|18
|Kursk region
|1554+70+5%
|6
|0.39%
|329+28+9%
|▲1219+42
|19
|Tambov Region
|1483+80+6%
|2
|0.13%
|314+21+7%
|▲1167+59
|20
|Krasnoyarsk region
|1428+227+19%
|15
|1.05%
|375+90+32%
|▲1038+137
|21
|Kabardino-Balkaria
|1401+76+6%
|4+1+33%
|0.29%
|261+38+17%
|▲1136+37
|22
|Vladimir region
|1387+61+5%
|15
|1.08%
|103+3+3%
|▲1269+58
|23
|Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug
|1311+72+6%
|3
|0.23%
|179+1+1%
|▲1129+71
|24
|Ingushetia
|1290+45+4%
|29
|2.25%
|321+34+12%
|▲940+11
|25
|Chuvashia
|1282+62+5%
|8
|0.62%
|302+47+18%
|▲972+15
|26
|Yaroslavskaya oblast
|1275+83+7%
|11
|0.86%
|198
|▲1066+83
|27
|Saratov region
|1232+64+5%
|5
|0.41%
|242+5+2%
|▲985+59
|28
|Novosibirsk region
|1226+55+5%
|16+1+7%
|1.31%
|338+24+8%
|▲872+30
|29
|Mordovia
|1225+35+3%
|8
|0.65%
|237
|▲980+35
|30
|Chelyabinsk region
|1212+94+8%
|4
|0.33%
|301+38+14%
|▲907+56
|31
|Oryol Region
|1148+61+6%
|10+1+11%
|0.87%
|262+5+2%
|▲876+55
|32
|Volgograd region
|1135+74+7%
|12
|1.06%
|316+2+1%
|▲807+72
|33
|Stavropol region
|1125+41+4%
|21+1+5%
|1.87%
|325+24+8%
|▲779+16
|34
|Samara Region
|1083+66+6%
|9
|0.83%
|148+13+10%
|▲926+53
|35
|Orenburg region
|1039+53+5%
|5
|0.48%
|345+14+4%
|▲689+39
|36
|Khabarovsk region
|977+42+4%
|7
|0.72%
|407+42+12%
|—563
|37
|Mari El
|964+36+4%
|6+1+20%
|0.62%
|648+25+4%
|▲310+10
|38
|Primorsky Krai
|955+48+5%
|12+2+20%
|1.26%
|240+27+13%
|▲703+19
|39
|Lipetsk region
|944+47+5%
|3
|0.32%
|194+1+1%
|▲747+46
|40
|Voronezh region
|943+44+5%
|12
|1.27%
|355+13+4%
|▲576+31
|41
|Tver region
|932+34+4%
|10
|1.07%
|373+29+8%
|▲549+5
|42
|Ivanovo region
|911+68+8%
|12+1+9%
|1.32%
|186+6+3%
|▲713+61
|43
|Smolensk region
|911+9+1%
|9+2+29%
|0.99%
|266+2+1%
|▲636+5
|44
|Tyumen region
|902+70+8%
|6+1+20%
|0.67%
|309+9+3%
|▲587+60
|45
|Ulyanovsk region
|886+38+4%
|4
|0.45%
|152
|▲730+38
|46
|Kirov region
|876+41+5%
|5
|0.57%
|324+61+23%
|▼547-20
|47
|Belgorod region
|852+54+7%
|8+2+33%
|0.94%
|208
|▲636+52
|48
|Komi Republic
|847+3+0.36%
|15
|1.77%
|287+35+14%
|▼545-32
|49
|Penza region
|837+35+4%
|10
|1.19%
|440+38+9%
|▼387-3
|50
|Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug
|822+45+6%
|6+2+50%
|0.73%
|265+13+5%
|▲551+30
|51
|Chechen Republic
|813+26+3%
|9+1+13%
|1.11%
|445
|▲359+25
|52
|Astrakhan region
|806+42+5%
|7+1+17%
|0.87%
|209+28+15%
|▲590+13
|53
|Perm region
|781+28+4%
|12+1+9%
|1.54%
|413+12+3%
|▲356+15
|54
|Kaliningrad region
|772+19+3%
|11
|1.42%
|216+9+4%
|▲545+10
|55
|Altai region
|727+20+3%
|3
|0.41%
|290+66+29%
|▼434-46
|56
|Buryatia
|659+39+6%
|5
|0.76%
|200+12+6%
|▲454+27
|57
|Yakutia
|606+55+10%
|4
|0.66%
|139+19+16%
|▲463+36
|58
|Karachay-Cherkessia
|549+10+2%
|3
|0.55%
|118+32+37%
|▼428-22
|59
|Novgorod region
|541+27+5%
|5
|0.92%
|117+9+8%
|▲419+18
|60
|Khakassia
|503+37+8%
|8
|1.59%
|102+6+6%
|▲393+31
|61
|Kalmykia
|497+3+1%
|6
|1.21%
|146+17+13%
|▼345-14
|62
|Arhangelsk region
|494+37+8%
|3
|0.61%
|164+1+1%
|▲327+36
|63
|Kamchatka Krai
|398+14+4%
|—
|—
|61+10+20%
|▲337+4
|64
|Udmurtia
|395+6+2%
|12
|3.04%
|151+22+17%
|▼232-16
|65
|Kostroma region
|384+12+3%
|3
|0.78%
|119+4+3%
|▲262+8
|66
|Zabaykalsky Krai
|364+20+6%
|1
|0.27%
|132+17+15%
|▲231+3
|67
|Irkutsk region
|333+20+6%
|4
|1.2%
|94+9+11%
|▲235+11
|68
|Omsk region
|332+30+10%
|7
|2.11%
|59+1+2%
|▲266+29
|69
|Pskov region
|328+20+6%
|8
|2.44%
|67
|▲253+20
|70
|Vologda Region
|317+19+6%
|1
|0.32%
|106+2+2%
|▲210+17
|71
|Tomsk region
|294+15+5%
|3
|1.02%
|58+2+4%
|▲233+13
|72
|Kemerovo region
|260+9+4%
|7
|2.69%
|80+1+1%
|▲173+8
|73
|Adygea
|252+11+5%
|7
|2.78%
|184+11+6%
|—61
|74
|Crimea
|202+9+5%
|2
|0.99%
|64
|▲136+9
|75
|Jewish Autonomous Region
|188+3+2%
|1
|0.53%
|39
|▲148+3
|76
|Karelia
|171+11+7%
|—
|—
|40+5+14%
|▲131+6
|77
|Amur region
|169+17+11%
|1
|0.59%
|30+6+25%
|▲138+11
|78
|Magadan Region
|157+2+1%
|3
|1.91%
|87+4+5%
|▼67-2
|79
|Tyva Republic
|144+51+55%
|—
|—
|30+1+3%
|▲114+50
|80
|Sevastopol
|129+3+2%
|2
|1.55%
|28+4+17%
|▼99-1
|81
|Kurgan region
|84+5+6%
|—
|—
|37+2+6%
|▲47+3
|82
|Altai Republic
|56+2+4%
|—
|—
|25+7+39%
|▼31-5
|83
|Nenets Autonomous Okrug
|50
|—
|—
|1
|—49
|84
|Sakhalin Oblast
|41+3+8%
|—
|—
|20
|▲21+3
|85
|Chukotka
|31
|—
|—
|13+2+18%
|▼18-2
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data
How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Russia from a coronavirus by day
In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.
Statistics in the table on infected in Russia by days
This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.
|Date
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Active cases
|Tests
|May 12, 2020
|232,243+10899+5%
|2116+107+5%
|43,512+3711+9%
|▲186,615+7081
|5,800,000+163237
|May 11, 2020
|221,344+11656+6%
|2009+94+5%
|39,801+5495+16%
|▲179,534+6067
|5,636,763+188300
|May 10, 2020
|209,688+11012+6%
|1915+88+5%
|34,306+2390+7%
|▲173,467+8534
|5,448,463+226499
|May 9, 2020
|198,676+10817+6%
|1827+104+6%
|31,916+5308+20%
|▲164,933+5405
|5,221,964+241964
|May 8, 2020
|187,859+10699+6%
|1723+98+6%
|26,608+2805+12%
|▲159,528+7796
|4,980,000+176808
|May 7, 2020
|177,160+11231+7%
|1625+88+6%
|23,803+2476+12%
|▲151,732+8667
|4,803,192+169461
|May 6, 2020
|165,929+10559+7%
|1537+86+6%
|21,327+1462+7%
|▲143,065+9011
|4,633,731+173374
|May 5, 2020
|155,370+10102+7%
|1451+95+7%
|19,865+1770+10%
|▲134,054+8237
|4,460,357+160357
|May 4, 2020
|145,268+10581+8%
|1356+76+6%
|18,095+1456+9%
|▲125,817+9049
|4,300,000+200000
|May 3, 2020
|134,687+10633+9%
|1280+58+5%
|16,639+1626+11%
|▲116,768+8949
|4,100,000+154482
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data