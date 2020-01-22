  1. Coronavirus 🦠 in Russia

Coronavirus in Russia today – latest statistics and news of in Russia

  • Cases 232,243+10899
  • Deaths 2116+107
  • Recovered 43,512+3711
  • Critical 2300
  • Active cases 186,615+7081
  • Tests 5,800,000+163237
  • Mortality 0.91%about 9 people per 1000 infected
* according to 12.05.2020 10:45

In Russia there are 5.46%, 232,243 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 2300 people were in serious or critical condition, 2116 deaths, 43,512 recovered, according to the latest data, 186,615 people are ill

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Russia

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Russia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 7.8 timesin Russia ⇣ lower mortality, then in other countries
9 peopleon average die in Russia per 1000 infected.
In other countries, 71 people

Coronavirus statistics by region and city of

The table shows the changes and data for May 12, 2020 compared to the previous day when the information was received.

RegionCasesDeathsMortalityRecoveredActive cases
Russia		232,243+10899+5%2116+107+5%0.91%43,512+3711+9%186,615+7081
1Moscow121,301+5392+5%1179+55+5%0.97%19,642+1820+10%100,480+3517
2Moscow region22,700+1063+5%219+10+5%0.96%1582+193+14%20,899+860
3St. Petersburg8050+339+4%58+2+4%0.72%1784+103+6%6208+234
4Nizhny Novgorod Region5087+354+7%32+1+3%0.63%744+50+7%4311+303
5Dagestan2888+116+4%23+3+15%0.8%1008+40+4%1857+73
6Murmansk region2428+12+0.5%50.21%312+21+7%2111-9
7Sverdlovsk region2163+211+11%30.14%382+99+35%1778+112
8Krasnodar region2126+99+5%221.03%697+35+5%1407+64
9Tula region1971+90+5%14+2+17%0.71%333+9+3%1624+79
10Rostov region1946+95+5%24+2+9%1.23%455+48+12%1467+45
11Kaluga region1924+96+5%150.78%261+7+3%1648+89
12Ryazan Oblast1842+98+6%7+2+40%0.38%239+15+7%1596+81
13Republic of Tatarstan1832+71+4%6+1+20%0.33%640+180+39%1186-110
14Bryansk region1753+75+4%29+7+32%1.65%592+56+10%1132+12
15North Ossetia1723+76+5%12+2+20%0.7%305+9+3%1406+65
16Bashkortostan1647+80+5%16+1+7%0.97%436+1+0.23%1195+78
17Leningrad region1640+74+5%60.37%466+16+4%1168+58
18Kursk region1554+70+5%60.39%329+28+9%1219+42
19Tambov Region1483+80+6%20.13%314+21+7%1167+59
20Krasnoyarsk region1428+227+19%151.05%375+90+32%1038+137
21Kabardino-Balkaria1401+76+6%4+1+33%0.29%261+38+17%1136+37
22Vladimir region1387+61+5%151.08%103+3+3%1269+58
23Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug1311+72+6%30.23%179+1+1%1129+71
24Ingushetia1290+45+4%292.25%321+34+12%940+11
25Chuvashia1282+62+5%80.62%302+47+18%972+15
26Yaroslavskaya oblast1275+83+7%110.86%1981066+83
27Saratov region1232+64+5%50.41%242+5+2%985+59
28Novosibirsk region1226+55+5%16+1+7%1.31%338+24+8%872+30
29Mordovia1225+35+3%80.65%237980+35
30Chelyabinsk region1212+94+8%40.33%301+38+14%907+56
31Oryol Region1148+61+6%10+1+11%0.87%262+5+2%876+55
32Volgograd region1135+74+7%121.06%316+2+1%807+72
33Stavropol region1125+41+4%21+1+5%1.87%325+24+8%779+16
34Samara Region1083+66+6%90.83%148+13+10%926+53
35Orenburg region1039+53+5%50.48%345+14+4%689+39
36Khabarovsk region977+42+4%70.72%407+42+12%563
37Mari El964+36+4%6+1+20%0.62%648+25+4%310+10
38Primorsky Krai955+48+5%12+2+20%1.26%240+27+13%703+19
39Lipetsk region944+47+5%30.32%194+1+1%747+46
40Voronezh region943+44+5%121.27%355+13+4%576+31
41Tver region932+34+4%101.07%373+29+8%549+5
42Ivanovo region911+68+8%12+1+9%1.32%186+6+3%713+61
43Smolensk region911+9+1%9+2+29%0.99%266+2+1%636+5
44Tyumen region902+70+8%6+1+20%0.67%309+9+3%587+60
45Ulyanovsk region886+38+4%40.45%152730+38
46Kirov region876+41+5%50.57%324+61+23%547-20
47Belgorod region852+54+7%8+2+33%0.94%208636+52
48Komi Republic847+3+0.36%151.77%287+35+14%545-32
49Penza region837+35+4%101.19%440+38+9%387-3
50Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug822+45+6%6+2+50%0.73%265+13+5%551+30
51Chechen Republic813+26+3%9+1+13%1.11%445359+25
52Astrakhan region806+42+5%7+1+17%0.87%209+28+15%590+13
53Perm region781+28+4%12+1+9%1.54%413+12+3%356+15
54Kaliningrad region772+19+3%111.42%216+9+4%545+10
55Altai region727+20+3%30.41%290+66+29%434-46
56Buryatia659+39+6%50.76%200+12+6%454+27
57Yakutia606+55+10%40.66%139+19+16%463+36
58Karachay-Cherkessia549+10+2%30.55%118+32+37%428-22
59Novgorod region541+27+5%50.92%117+9+8%419+18
60Khakassia503+37+8%81.59%102+6+6%393+31
61Kalmykia497+3+1%61.21%146+17+13%345-14
62Arhangelsk region494+37+8%30.61%164+1+1%327+36
63Kamchatka Krai398+14+4%61+10+20%337+4
64Udmurtia395+6+2%123.04%151+22+17%232-16
65Kostroma region384+12+3%30.78%119+4+3%262+8
66Zabaykalsky Krai364+20+6%10.27%132+17+15%231+3
67Irkutsk region333+20+6%41.2%94+9+11%235+11
68Omsk region332+30+10%72.11%59+1+2%266+29
69Pskov region328+20+6%82.44%67253+20
70Vologda Region317+19+6%10.32%106+2+2%210+17
71Tomsk region294+15+5%31.02%58+2+4%233+13
72Kemerovo region260+9+4%72.69%80+1+1%173+8
73Adygea252+11+5%72.78%184+11+6%61
74Crimea202+9+5%20.99%64136+9
75Jewish Autonomous Region188+3+2%10.53%39148+3
76Karelia171+11+7%40+5+14%131+6
77Amur region169+17+11%10.59%30+6+25%138+11
78Magadan Region157+2+1%31.91%87+4+5%67-2
79Tyva Republic144+51+55%30+1+3%114+50
80Sevastopol129+3+2%21.55%28+4+17%99-1
81Kurgan region84+5+6%37+2+6%47+3
82Altai Republic56+2+4%25+7+39%31-5
83Nenets Autonomous Okrug50149
84Sakhalin Oblast41+3+8%2021+3
85Chukotka3113+2+18%18-2
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Russia from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Russia by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsRecoveredActive casesTests
May 12, 2020232,243+10899+5%2116+107+5%43,512+3711+9%186,615+70815,800,000+163237
May 11, 2020221,344+11656+6%2009+94+5%39,801+5495+16%179,534+60675,636,763+188300
May 10, 2020209,688+11012+6%1915+88+5%34,306+2390+7%173,467+85345,448,463+226499
May 9, 2020198,676+10817+6%1827+104+6%31,916+5308+20%164,933+54055,221,964+241964
May 8, 2020187,859+10699+6%1723+98+6%26,608+2805+12%159,528+77964,980,000+176808
May 7, 2020177,160+11231+7%1625+88+6%23,803+2476+12%151,732+86674,803,192+169461
May 6, 2020165,929+10559+7%1537+86+6%21,327+1462+7%143,065+90114,633,731+173374
May 5, 2020155,370+10102+7%1451+95+7%19,865+1770+10%134,054+82374,460,357+160357
May 4, 2020145,268+10581+8%1356+76+6%18,095+1456+9%125,817+90494,300,000+200000
May 3, 2020134,687+10633+9%1280+58+5%16,639+1626+11%116,768+89494,100,000+154482
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Russia by days

Russia and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020

How many infected in neighboring countries

Belarus
23906 6531 135
Ukraine
15648 3288 408
Azerbaijan
2519 1650 32
Georgia
638 317 10
Kazakhstan
5138 1941 31
China
82918 78144 4633
Latvia
946 464 18
Lithuania
1485 833 50
Mongolia
42 14 0
Norway
8105 32 219
Poland
16206 5816 803
Finland
5984 4000 267
Estonia
1741 751 61

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

Charts and tables with data on infected people are built on the basis of data from various sources, such as: Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer, Стопкоронавирус.рф

* This website and its contents, including all data, mapping, graphs and analysis (the “Website”), is provided for informational purposes only, without using information from it anywhere. Our Website relies on publicly available data from several sources that are not always reliable. We hereby disclaim all representations and warranties with respect to the Website, including accuracy, suitability for use and any commercial and medical suitability. Using the Website for medical guidance or for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.