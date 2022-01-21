Statistics in the table on infected in Chuvashskaya Respublika by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Jan 23, 2022 48,183 +190 4,173 +2 41,936 +89 ▲ 2,074+99 Jan 22, 2022 47,993 +142 4,171 +2 41,847 +414 ▼ 1,975-274 Jan 21, 2022 47,851 4,169 41,433 — 2,249

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data