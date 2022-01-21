🇷🇺 Чувашская Республика — сводка
|23 янв
|22 янв
|За всё время
|Cases
|190
|142
|48,183
|Deaths
|2
|2
|4,173
|Recovered
|89
|414
|41,936
|Active cases
|99
|-274
|2,074
In Chuvashskaya Respublika there are 0.43%, 48,183 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 4,173 deaths, 41,936 recovered, according to the latest data, 2,074 people are ill
According to January 23, 2022, a total of 350,139,772 people were infected in the world, 278,582,721 recovered, 5,611,179 died, 65,945,872 people are now ill
In Russia 11,108,191 cases of infection, died 326,112, recovered 10,023,622
How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Chuvashskaya Respublika from a coronavirus by day
In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.
Какими вакцинами прививают in Chuvashskaya Respublika
In other regions of Russia, 29 people
Сколько вакцинировано людей in Russia от коронавируса (Covid-19)
Здесь показан график с количеством процента людей от всего населения страны, которые сделали хотя бы одну прививку с вакциной от коронавируса in Russia. Вы можете добавить любую другую страну или континент для сравнения, нажав на кнопку "Add country".
At the moment, mortality worldwide is 1.6%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility
How many cases coronavirus in Chuvashskaya Respublika
The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Chuvashskaya Respublika, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa
Statistics in the table on infected in Chuvashskaya Respublika by days
This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.
|Date
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Active cases
|Jan 23, 2022
|48,183+190
|4,173+2
|41,936+89
|▲2,074+99
|Jan 22, 2022
|47,993+142
|4,171+2
|41,847+414
|▼1,975-274
|Jan 21, 2022
|47,851
|4,169
|41,433
|—2,249
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data