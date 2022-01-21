Coronavirus 🦠 in Chuvashskaya Respublika

Coronavirus in Chuvashskaya Respublika today – latest statistics and news of in Chuvashskaya Respublika

🇷🇺 Чувашская Республика — сводка

23 янв22 янвЗа всё время
Cases 19014248,183
Deaths 224,173
Recovered 8941441,936
Active cases 99-2742,074
Заражения за последние 7 дней
23 янв
+190
22 янв
+142
21 янв
+0
* according to 23.01.2022 11:47
* В России показатели на указанный день говорят о произошедшем за предыдущий

In Chuvashskaya Respublika there are 0.43%, 48,183 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 4,173 deaths, 41,936 recovered, according to the latest data, 2,074 people are ill

According to January 23, 2022, a total of 350,139,772 people were infected in the world, 278,582,721 recovered, 5,611,179 died, 65,945,872 people are now ill

In Russia 11,108,191 cases of infection, died 326,112, recovered 10,023,622

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Chuvashskaya Respublika from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Какими вакцинами прививают in Chuvashskaya Respublika

  1. ЭпиВакКорона
  2. Спутник V
in 3 timesin Chuvashskaya Respublika ⇡ higher mortality, then in other regions of Russia
87 peopleon average die in Chuvashskaya Respublika per 1000 infected.
In other regions of Russia, 29 people

Сколько вакцинировано людей in Russia от коронавируса (Covid-19)

Здесь показан график с количеством процента людей от всего населения страны, которые сделали хотя бы одну прививку с вакциной от коронавируса in Russia. Вы можете добавить любую другую страну или континент для сравнения, нажав на кнопку "Add country".

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 1.6%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many cases coronavirus in Chuvashskaya Respublika

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Chuvashskaya Respublika, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Statistics in the table on infected in Chuvashskaya Respublika by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsRecoveredActive cases
Jan 23, 202248,183+1904,173+241,936+892,074+99
Jan 22, 202247,993+1424,171+241,847+4141,975-274
Jan 21, 202247,8514,16941,4332,249

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Chuvashskaya Respublika by days

Chuvashskaya Respublika and other regions Russia compared to January 23, 2022

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

