Cases 497 +3

Deaths 6

Recovered 146 +17

Active cases 345

Mortality 1.21% about 12 people per 1000 infected

In Kalmykia, including Elista, there are 0.21%, 497 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia.



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Elista and Kalmykia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Kalmykia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.33 times in Kalmykia ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other regions of Russia 12 people per 1000 infected.

In other regions of Russia, 9 people on average die in Kalmykia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Elista and Kalmykia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Kalmykia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 497 +3+1% 6 146 +17+13% ▼ 345-14 May 11, 2020 494 +21+4% 6 129 +24+23% ▼ 359-3 May 10, 2020 473 +18+4% 6 +1+20% 105 +3+3% ▲ 362+14 May 9, 2020 455 +50+12% 5 102 +8+9% ▲ 348+42 May 8, 2020 405 +26+7% 5 94 +25+36% ▲ 306+1 May 7, 2020 379 +28+8% 5 69 +15+28% ▲ 305+13 May 6, 2020 351 +29+9% 5 54 +1+2% ▲ 292+28 May 5, 2020 322 +1+0.31% 5 53 ▲ 264+1 May 4, 2020 321 +38+13% 5 53 ▲ 263+38 May 3, 2020 283 +29+11% 5 +1+25% 53 +12+29% ▲ 225+16 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

