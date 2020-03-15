Cases 121,301 +5392

In Moscow there are 52.23%, 121,301 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 1179 deaths, 19,642 recovered, according to the latest data, 100,480 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Moscow The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Moscow, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.17 times in Moscow ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other regions of Russia 10 people per 1000 infected.

In other regions of Russia, 8 people on average die in Moscow

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Moscow from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Moscow by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 121,301 +5392+5% 1179 +55+5% 19,642 +1820+10% ▲ 100,480+3517 May 11, 2020 115,909 +6169+6% 1124 +56+5% 17,822 +4032+29% ▲ 96,963+2081 May 10, 2020 109,740 +5551+5% 1068 +58+6% 13,790 +1011+8% ▲ 94,882+4482 May 9, 2020 104,189 +5667+6% 1010 +54+6% 12,779 +2520+25% ▲ 90,400+3093 May 8, 2020 98,522 +5846+6% 956 +51+6% 10,259 +1032+11% ▲ 87,307+4763 May 7, 2020 92,676 +6703+8% 905 +39+5% 9227 +769+9% ▲ 82,544+5895 May 6, 2020 85,973 +5858+7% 866 +50+6% 8458 +588+7% ▲ 76,649+5220 May 5, 2020 80,115 +5714+8% 816 +52+7% 7870 +297+4% ▲ 71,429+5365 May 4, 2020 74,401 +5795+8% 764 +35+5% 7573 +544+8% ▲ 66,064+5216 May 3, 2020 68,606 +5948+9% 729 +34+5% 7029 +655+10% ▲ 60,848+5259 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Moscow by days