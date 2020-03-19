Cases 2428 +12

In Murmansk region, including Murmansk, there are 1.05%, 2428 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 5 deaths, 312 recovered, according to the latest data, 2111 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Murmansk and Murmansk region The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Murmansk region, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 4.4 times in Murmansk region ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other regions of Russia 2 people per 1000 infected.

In other regions of Russia, 9 people on average die in Murmansk region

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Murmansk region from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Murmansk region by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 2428 +12+0.5% 5 312 +21+7% ▼ 2111-9 May 11, 2020 2416 +45+2% 5 291 +21+8% ▲ 2120+24 May 10, 2020 2371 +31+1% 5 +1+25% 270 +13+5% ▲ 2096+17 May 9, 2020 2340 +18+1% 4 257 +23+10% ▼ 2079-5 May 8, 2020 2322 +50+2% 4 234 +48+26% ▲ 2084+2 May 7, 2020 2272 +35+2% 4 186 +25+16% ▲ 2082+10 May 6, 2020 2237 +136+6% 4 161 +7+5% ▲ 2072+129 May 5, 2020 2101 +127+6% 4 154 ▲ 1943+127 May 4, 2020 1974 +280+17% 4 154 +32+26% ▲ 1816+248 May 3, 2020 1694 +238+16% 4 122 +6+5% ▲ 1568+232 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Murmansk region by days