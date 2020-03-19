Cases 5087 +354

Deaths 32 +1

Recovered 744 +50

Active cases 4311 +303

Mortality 0.63% about 6 people per 1000 infected

In Nizhny Novgorod Region, including Nizhniy Novgorod, there are 2.19%, 5087 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 32 deaths, 744 recovered, according to the latest data, 4311 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Nizhniy Novgorod and Nizhny Novgorod Region The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Nizhny Novgorod Region, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.44 times in Nizhny Novgorod Region ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other regions of Russia 6 people per 1000 infected.

In other regions of Russia, 9 people on average die in Nizhny Novgorod Region

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Nizhniy Novgorod and Nizhny Novgorod Region from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Nizhny Novgorod Region by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 5087 +354+7% 32 +1+3% 744 +50+7% ▲ 4311+303 May 11, 2020 4733 +291+7% 31 +2+7% 694 +33+5% ▲ 4008+256 May 10, 2020 4442 +262+6% 29 +3+12% 661 +12+2% ▲ 3752+247 May 9, 2020 4180 +294+8% 26 +3+13% 649 +139+27% ▲ 3505+152 May 8, 2020 3886 +276+8% 23 510 +17+3% ▲ 3353+259 May 7, 2020 3610 +312+9% 23 +7+44% 493 +71+17% ▲ 3094+234 May 6, 2020 3298 +272+9% 16 422 +24+6% ▲ 2860+248 May 5, 2020 3026 +174+6% 16 398 +15+4% ▲ 2612+159 May 4, 2020 2852 +157+6% 16 383 +37+11% ▲ 2453+120 May 3, 2020 2695 +252+10% 16 +2+14% 346 +28+9% ▲ 2333+222 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Nizhny Novgorod Region by days