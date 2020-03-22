Cases 541 +27

Deaths 5

Recovered 117 +9

Active cases 419 +18

Mortality 0.92% about 9 people per 1000 infected

In Novgorod region, including Novgorod, there are 0.23%, 541 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 5 deaths, 117 recovered, according to the latest data, 419 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Novgorod and Novgorod region The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Novgorod region, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Novgorod and Novgorod region from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Novgorod region by days