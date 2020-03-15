Cases 781 +28

Deaths 12 +1

Recovered 413 +12

Active cases 356 +15

Mortality 1.54% about 15 people per 1000 infected

In Perm region, including Perm, there are 0.34%, 781 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 12 deaths, 413 recovered, according to the latest data, 356 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Perm and Perm region The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Perm region, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.69 times in Perm region ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other regions of Russia 15 people per 1000 infected.

In other regions of Russia, 9 people on average die in Perm region

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Perm region from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Perm region by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 781 +28+4% 12 +1+9% 413 +12+3% ▲ 356+15 May 11, 2020 753 +10+1% 11 401 +10+3% — 341 May 10, 2020 743 +8+1% 11 391 +6+2% ▲ 341+2 May 9, 2020 735 +16+2% 11 +1+10% 385 +52+16% ▼ 339-37 May 8, 2020 719 +20+3% 10 333 +51+18% ▼ 376-31 May 7, 2020 699 +26+4% 10 +1+11% 282 +64+29% ▼ 407-39 May 6, 2020 673 +25+4% 9 218 ▲ 446+25 May 5, 2020 648 +18+3% 9 218 +11+5% ▲ 421+7 May 4, 2020 630 +35+6% 9 207 +41+25% ▼ 414-6 May 3, 2020 595 +39+7% 9 166 +5+3% ▲ 420+34 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Perm region by days